IKEA’s Newest KOMPISHANG Collection Is Perfect for Small-Space Living
As Apartment Therapy’s Senior Lifestyle Editor, I check out IKEA’s newest arrivals on a weekly basis. Recently the Swedish retailer announced that it was dropping a new collection that would include “portable pieces for young city dwellers who move often and settle in quickly.”
As a city dweller myself — although I don’t know that I qualify as young anymore — I was immediately intrigued. IKEA’s KOMPISHANG collection will be available to shop in stores July 31 and on the IKEA website on August 15. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
What Is the New IKEA KOMPISHANG Collection?
IKEA’s newest KOMPISHANG collection is a series of 11 furniture pieces designed for people like young renters or college students who are frequently moving.
These finds are cute and lightweight, but made of sturdy materials like canvas, pine, and brushed steel. Prices range from $9.99 to $99.99. Here are some of my favorites from this collection.
KOMPISHANG Hanging Storage with 3 Compartments, $9.99
This hanging storage find, which measures 14 3/4 inches wide, 11 3/4 inches deep, and 23 1/2 inches tall, is an instant closet organizer made of 100% polypropylene and plastic.
It has two loops on the top so you can hang the organizer from your closet rod and store shoes, socks, T-shirts, and anything else you might want to store.
KOMPISHANG Shopping Bag on Wheels, $12.99
This KOMPISHANG shopping bag on wheels is made of 100% polypropylene and plastic, has a max load of 33 pounds, and measures 15 3/4 inches wide, 11 3/4 inches deep, and 32 inches tall.
It’s the perfect bag for a city-dweller like me who needs to run to the laundromat or the grocery store and has to walk a long way to get there. Just put books, clothes, food, or whatever you need in this sucker and roll it along.
KOMPISHÄNG Plant Pot, $49.99
This 100% jute plant pot measures 12 1/2 inches wide, 13 3/4 inches wide, and 15 inches tall.
It features two handles on the side to easily carry whatever plants you might put in it across the city. Plus, it’s cute.
KOMPISHÄNG Desk, $99.99
I love a good desk — especially a small-space-friendly one. This desk is made of clear lacquered solid pine and measures 39 3/8 inches wide, 21 5/8 deep, and 29 1/2 inches tall.
The legs fold under the table to make it easy to carry around if you see yourself needing to use this table in more than one place.
KOMPISHÄNG Stools, $60/set of 2
This set of two stools for $60 is one of my favorite finds in the collection. They feature solid birch legs and a painted solid birch top and they’re stackable when not in use. But to call them stackable almost hides how cool they are.
Yes, they can stack like a nesting doll, but the legs can also interlock to create a multi-tier shelving unit where you could put plants, books, or a lamp on each tier. The stools measure 12 5/8 inches in diameter and 18 1/8 inches tall.
KOMPISHÄNG Side Table, $39.99
This KOMPISHANG side table is made of clear, lacquered solid pine. It has a pine tabletop and the legs are a fun brick-red. This table is a small-space superhero — the legs and tabletop fold together to create a flat, easily carried table. It measures 19 5/8 inches in diameter and 19 1/4 inches tall.
KOMPISHÄNG Hanger for Door, $19.99
There are two over-the-door organizers in the KOMPISHANG collection, and this one is made of powder-coated steel with 100% polyester hanging pockets. It also features three hooks at the top of the hanger for jackets or towels, and the hanger works by hooking onto both the top and bottom of your door.
It measures 21 3/4 inches wide and 1 1/2 inches deep, and is suitable for doors that range from 75 to 82 inches high, according to IKEA. It’s perfect for anything you’d need to hang on a doorway — shoes, keys, hats, and sunglasses in the entryway, or slippers, pajamas, and other nighttime finds in the bedroom.
KOMPISHÄNG Hanger for Door, $14.99
The other door organizer from this collection is a criss-cross hanger with 12 hanging studs.
It’s made of clear lacquered solid pine and powder-coated steel. It measures 19 3/4 inches wide and 23 1/2 inches tall.