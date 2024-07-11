IKEA Just Dropped a New WFH Find That’ll Transform Your Work-from-Couch Setup

Overall, IKEA’s MITTZON collection is packed with furniture designed for working both in the office and at home, and the Laptop Desk will help you finally designate a work-from-home space without having to overhaul your entire layout. It’s perfect for getting work done, it’s also great for watching movies on your computer if you don’t have a TV (or if you’re savoring the AC in your bedroom), crafting while on the couch, or even to use as a tabletop for snacks and drinks while lounging.



If you’re feeling ready to refresh your WFH space, you can pick up the MITTZON rolling shelf for a little more separation that doesn’t feel as bland and boring as a traditional office wall would.