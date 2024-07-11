IKEA Just Dropped a New WFH Find That’ll Transform Your Work-from-Couch Setup
If you work from home but don’t have the space for a home office nook or even a full-size desk, then you may feel as though you’re resigned to working at your kitchen table or with your computer on your lap on the couch. And if that works for you, great, but if that setup (or lack thereof) makes it difficult for you to focus (hi, me!), then I have good news that’ll make working from your couch a heck of a lot more comfortable.
As part of its MITTZON collection release, IKEA dropped a new Laptop Desk that’s made specifically for your computer and it’s small enough to tuck into even the tightest corner.
At only 26 inches wide, it does the work of desks twice its size; featuring an adjustable top that can be raised or lowered so you can use it either while sitting or standing and a large enough worktop can also tilt to six different positions. The sage green color makes it a perfect marriage of fashion and function.
The tabletop also comes with a stopper at the edge to keep your laptop in place no matter the tabletop angle, as well as a slot for charging cables and a cup/mug holder anchored on the side so you don’t have to worry about spillage. The desk even has castors attached at the bottom so you can easily move the laptop desk around from armchair to your couch to even your bedside.
Overall, IKEA’s MITTZON collection is packed with furniture designed for working both in the office and at home, and the Laptop Desk will help you finally designate a work-from-home space without having to overhaul your entire layout. It’s perfect for getting work done, it’s also great for watching movies on your computer if you don’t have a TV (or if you’re savoring the AC in your bedroom), crafting while on the couch, or even to use as a tabletop for snacks and drinks while lounging.
If you’re feeling ready to refresh your WFH space, you can pick up the MITTZON rolling shelf for a little more separation that doesn’t feel as bland and boring as a traditional office wall would.