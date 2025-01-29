IKEA Brought Back This Vintage Small-Space Gem (the Original Is 3x the Price)
IKEA has been bringing back a bunch of classic designs from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s via its Nytillverkad collection, and the latest piece to make a comeback is the 1978 COX — now called MOFALLA — which is a must-see for small-space dwellers. It’s a chrome and fabric folding chair that you can snag new for almost three times less than what the original vintage pieces are going for on secondhand and auction sites.
The MOFALLA features chrome-plated steel legs and a hardwearing polyester-linen fabric, which makes it a durable piece that will stand the test of time (just like its COX ancestor, which was designed by Niels Gammelgaard). The entire thing folds flat when not in use, so you can pull a chair out for entertaining and then tuck it back in a storage closet once your company has left.
You can find original 1970s-era COX chairs on auction sites ranging from around $150 up to over $300, but you can snag the MOFALLA new for just $99.99.
Chrome furniture was huge for IKEA back in the 1970s and ’80s, and other iconic chrome pieces are also getting an encore in the Nytillverkad collection. The BAGGBODA side table, which features curved chrome legs and two tiers of shelving, was originally designed by Karin Mobring in 1971.
And you all know (and love) the chrome-accented BYAKORRE shelf from 1985, which has gone viral several times on Instagram and TikTok for its perfect mix of functionality and whimsy.
Pick up an IKEA MOFALLA chair (or two!) for your small space and entertain your guests in vintage style without compromising precious floorspace. It’s a simple and timeless design and likely won’t stay in stock for long.