IKEA Brought Back This Vintage Small-Space Gem (the Original Is 3x the Price)

IKEA has been bringing back a bunch of classic designs from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s via its Nytillverkad collection, and the latest piece to make a comeback is the 1978 COX — now called MOFALLA — which is a must-see for small-space dwellers. It’s a chrome and fabric folding chair that you can snag new for almost three times less than what the original vintage pieces are going for on secondhand and auction sites.