On a recent scroll through IKEA’s website, I came across the NÄMMARÖ table set. It’s honestly so stunning. This outdoor set includes one table, two armchairs, two chair pads, and one bench, making it perfect for those hot sunny days whether you’re hosting a get-together or you’re simply just chilling in your backyard or patio. What makes this set even better is that it comes in five different color and style options, from light brown to stripes, so you can find the one that fits your vibe the best. And at $500, it’s not a total splurge that will break the bank, but you still get a lot of bang for your buck.