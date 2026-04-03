IKEA Is Selling the Most Gorgeous Outdoor Bench (It Has Hidden Storage!)
When it comes to outfitting your outdoor space for patio season, storage is equally as important as aesthetics — especially if you’re trying to maximize a city balcony or deck. After all, your outdoor throw pillows, citronella candles, and grilling accessories need a home before (or after) you host your first outdoor party this year. In my ongoing quest to find the best of both organization and decor worlds, one IKEA storage bench has emerged as a sleek and stylish contender — and the paneled design makes it look so much more expensive than it actually is.
For $125, the NÄMMARÖ Storage Box is a budget-friendly storage hero for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Made from light brown acacia wood panels that have been treated and stained to protect against the elements, the IKEA storage bench is a trendy seating option for your guests at first glance. However, the matching lid hides a significant amount of storage space inside for all your outdoor clutter.
Just a fraction of the price of similar acacia designs from competitors like Wayfair, the NÄMMARÖ Storage Box is compact yet not too small; it measures 31.5 inches in length, 15.75 inches in width, and 17.75 inches in height, which makes it perfect for a side table or for seating at least one person comfortably (or up to 243 pounds).
One of my favorite parts about this IKEA storage bench is that it’s also great for indoor use. Once it gets too cold to be outside, or if you don’t have an outdoor space at all, you can bring it inside your home and use it for housing laundry, cleaning products, or bathroom essentials. It’s also the perfect design for a child’s or pet’s toy chest. Personally, I think this would also be great for an entryway shoe storage option, too.
IKEA shoppers are big fans of the “simple yet elegant” design, with one raving that the storage table is “perfect for small spaces and super convenient,” while another called out the “great value for an all wood product.” Numerous people also said the bench was very easy to build and put together.
Depending on where you live, you can order the NÄMMARÖ Storage Box on IKEA’s website for delivery, or you can buy it online for pickup in store at your closest IKEA location. IKEA also has a full line of NÄMMARÖ line of patio furniture, including a storage box that comes with an attached privacy screen, so you have plenty of options to shop if you want to match your new outdoor organizing solution.
If you don’t live near an IKEA, Wayfair is selling a similar version that’s larger in size and a bit cheaper.