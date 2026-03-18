IKEA Is Selling a $25 Narrow Storage Cart That’s Perfect for Small Spaces
At the end of last year I moved out of my small apartment … into another small apartment. Don’t get me wrong — I adore the coziness that comes with living in a small space, but it means I always have to be incredibly mindful of optimizing every square foot. So when I saw that IKEA is selling a new utility cart, my brain instantly imagined so many ways it could add extra storage to my home.
What Is the NISSAFORS Utility Cart?
The NISSAFORS utility cart is a rolling cart made from powder coated steel, measuring 26 3/8 inches tall, 19 7/8 inches long, and 7 1/2 inches wide. It features one deeper, taller mesh shelf on the bottom that’s ideal for stashing away products such as cereal boxes, as well as two more shallow ones that are perfect for jars, cans, and packets.
I love how this cart remains sturdy despite its slender design. It’s easy to roll around, thanks to the handle and wheels — even if it’s carrying a heavy load. In total, it can hold up to 26 pounds.
Why This Storage Cart Is Perfect for Small Spaces
My favorite part about the NISSAFORS utility cart has to be how versatile it is as a piece of furniture. It’s so narrow that it can fit in the smallest of spaces, so there are endless options for where the cart could go (although it’s recommended to keep it away from water to ensure rust won’t develop over time).
I feel this utility cart would be the perfect way to optimize the dead space I have in my kitchen. There’s a gap between the fridge and cupboard, which could definitely be used for something. This cart could simply slot in and operate as a makeshift pantry, a pull-out cleaning cart, or a kitchen linen organizer.
If you’ve dreamed of having a book nook but don’t have any shelves, this cart would look adorable filled up with good reads too. I’d personally wrap some battery-operated string lights around the cart to make it light up wonderfully when my overhead bulbs are switched off. Additionally, it could serve as a home office cart, complete with paper files, stationery, and snacks.
Permitting it’s out of the radius of water splashes, you could also use this storage cart in the bathroom. I’d use the top shelf for my daily items such as skincare and toothpaste, the middle one to store items like shampoo and conditioner, and the bottom one for a spare towel and my hair dryer.
Buy: NISSAFORS Utility Cart, $24.99