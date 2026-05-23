IKEA Is Selling a $40 Side Table in a Stunning Wine Red Color

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published yesterday
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Koblenz, Germany, 01.31.2021: IKEA sign at store . Founded in Sweden in 1943 IKEA has been the world's largest furniture retailer since at least 2008.
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IKEA is synonymous with practical, affordable furniture, but just because the products are easy on the wallet doesn’t mean they can’t be eye-catching too. IKEA’s new PS 2026 collection, a design-forward series that iterates on IKEA classics, just dropped in stores, and is filled with gems that I’m totally excited to shop for — like this clever foldable side table, which couldn’t be more useful for small indoor or outdoor spaces.

IKEA PS 2026 Side table
$40
$40 at IKEA

What Is the IKEA PS 2026 Side Table in Dark Red?

Folding tables aren’t necessarily the first thing you think of when you think about sleek, stylish furniture, but there’s a new foldable side table in IKEA’s PS 2026 collection that could change your mind. It’s a mature dark wine red color with a wooden tabletop, but the steel legs have an A-frame design that extends all the way up past the tabletop and back again, forming a handle you can easily carry whether the table is set up or folded up. It’s fun, funky, and functional.

The table retails for $39.99 and can hold up to 22 pounds. It measures 28 inches tall including the handle (just above 20 inches tall without it), 19 5/8 inches long, and 15 3/4 inches wide. When it’s folded up it becomes almost entirely flat, so you can carry it, lean it against the wall, or hang it up by its handle. 

How to Buy the IKEA PS 2026 Side Table in Dark Red 

The PS 2026 collection is currently available to shop in IKEA stores through May 27, but if you can’t make it by then, it’ll be online starting May 28. I’ll be ready to “add to cart!” 

Buy: IKEA PS 2026 Folding Table, $39.99

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Filed in:
Decorating
furniture
shopping
ikea
small spaces

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