IKEA Is Selling a $40 Side Table in a Stunning Wine Red Color

Folding tables aren’t necessarily the first thing you think of when you think about sleek, stylish furniture, but there’s a new foldable side table in IKEA’s PS 2026 collection that could change your mind. It’s a mature dark wine red color with a wooden tabletop, but the steel legs have an A-frame design that extends all the way up past the tabletop and back again, forming a handle you can easily carry whether the table is set up or folded up. It’s fun, funky, and functional.