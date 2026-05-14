IKEA Dropped Its New PS Collection — Designers Are Buzzing Over These 3 Must-Haves
After a few weeks of high anticipation, the 10th edition of IKEA’s PS collection, has finally dropped, giving us a closer look at the iconic designs that IKEA is releasing. It started with a playful nod to the ‘90s thanks to a now viral inflatable chair, but the full collection is beyond our wildest dreams.
IKEA’s latest PS collection is packed with so many colorful, quirky, and thoughtful designs that are far from boring. There are more than 40 conversation-starting pieces in total, including furniture, textiles, lighting, storage, decor, and much more, with prices starting at just $5.
But this week’s reveal is also triggering a manhunt for the collection’s chicest items. IKEA has announced that they’ll limit the collection to its stores for a period of time, between May 14th and May 27th. Then, the full collection will be sold online (a true mad dash will ensue!).
Because there’s so much to choose from, we needed help zeroing in on which pieces are worth rushing to stores for. Below, see which items design pros are fawning over — and get ready to run (not walk!) to IKEA.
Why Designers Are Hyped Over IKEA’s PS Collection
The first PS collection (which stands for Post Scriptem — “an afterthought, an addition, something extra,” per IKEA) was first launched in 1995 with the theme “Democratic Design.” It was a collection where designers were encouraged to test new ideas and materials, while also maintaining accessibility for the masses; some of the designs created for the original PS collections became IKEA staples we still know and love.
According to a press release, the latest PS collection is the brainchild of 12 designers who created with “a focus on playful functionality,” and a goal to bring joy into every day living while keeping designs as simple as possible. And the colors, shapes, and details of each piece in the 2026 PS collection do just that.
IKEA’s PS Floor Uplighter Is Already Iconic
The latest floor lamps introduced by IKEA in the collection may be a design that sticks around after this initial wave comes and goes. Designed by Lex Pott, these colorful and functional lamps can bend and twist at several different points and angles. Pott was experimenting with chopping a cylinder at 45-degree angles, and the lighting design fell into place after that.
“The magic is in the joinery,” he said, adding, “When something is only playful, it can be gimmicky. And when it’s only functional, it can undermine joy. But when you marry function and play, that’s when it becomes an interesting design.”
Ezgi Sari, founder and principal designer of New York City-based Studio Melez, says its customizable setup makes it a true collector’s item.
“Lighting is one of the most important elements of an interior space, and the versatility of this piece — alongside its ability to be directed in any direction — is a major plus,” she tells us. “It’s the perfect subtle touch to introduce an unexpected pop of color into a space while remaining refined and functional.”
IKEA’s PS Dining Chair Is a Smash Hit
A playful take on a traditional dining chair, designed by Henrik Preutz, allows you to think of new ways to sit comfortably. Designed in a bright take on IKEA’s iconic blue, you’ll be able to sit forward, lean back, spin around, or rest your arms on the included support. It works with the flow of your busy lifestyle and adapts perfectly in any cozy dining setup.
“Even after 20 years of designing, it still surprises me that a couple of circles and squares can evolve into a chair with its own character,” Preutz said.
IKEA’s PS Cabinet Is a Bonafide Showstopper
Designer Friso Wiersma focused his design for this gorgeous woven cabinet on the human touch that went into creating it. He developed the weaving technique for the doors, which was inspired by bent wood methods he used during his time as a boatbuilder.
“You can really see the movement of the handwork in the weaving,” Wiersma said. “It’s a celebration of the skilled woodworkers in our factories – honoring their craft by making it the central feature in the design.”
If You Only Buy One Thing…
Sari’s favorite piece is also IKEA’s most whimsical — a collection of vases by Maria Vinka, pictured above. Hand-blown vases are a wonderful addition to any room, in a colorway that Sari says reinforces the best of fresh florals and foliage.
“Glass is really having a moment lately, and I especially love the playful shape of this vase,” Sari says. “I also find that green vases work beautifully with almost any flower color. The green feels like a natural extension of the stems, while creating a soft, striking contrast with the blooms.”
It’s one of the many accessories featured in the collection; available in a few different sizes, you’ll be sure to find a new spot to draw eyes this spring and summer.
Remember: IKEA’s newest PS collection is available to shop in IKEA stores starting May 14, and then you can shop online starting May 28. It’s been nine years since the last PS collection was launched, and 2026’s blockbuster collection might just be the best one yet.
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