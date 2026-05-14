It’s one of the many accessories featured in the collection; available in a few different sizes, you’ll be sure to find a new spot to draw eyes this spring and summer.



Remember: IKEA’s newest PS collection is available to shop in IKEA stores starting May 14, and then you can shop online starting May 28. It’s been nine years since the last PS collection was launched, and 2026’s blockbuster collection might just be the best one yet.