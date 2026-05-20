IKEA’s Newest Storage Cart Is So Eye-Catching (and Useful!)

Because this cart is tall with locking wheels at the bottom, it can live pretty much anywhere. Move it around your room as needed, or wheel it to a different room every week (just because you can!). The shelves have a slightly raised design, so they can accommodate small, loose items like office supplies and charging cables, but the space between tiers means you’ll also have room for taller glassware, art books, or even potted plants. And because you’ll be able to see what’s on each shelf, you can just as easily turn it into a decorative display.