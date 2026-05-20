IKEA’s Newest Storage Cart Is So Eye-Catching (and Useful!)
I live in a small apartment, so I’m always looking for flexible storage that doesn’t take up a lot of floor space. The only thing better for that purpose than vertical storage or storage that you can install into your walls is vertical portable storage — and I just found the most eye-catching storage cart at IKEA that checks all the boxes.
What Is the IKEA PS 2026 Utility Cart?
IKEA’s new PS 2026 collection, which is a design-forward series that iterates on IKEA classics, features 44 playfully functional pieces, including this unique and attractive multi-tier steel utility cart. The $79.99 storage gem almost looks like a matte, monochrome wedding cake on wheels.
It comes in two colors, light blue and creamy beige, and measures 35 inches tall with a diameter just below 18 inches at its widest. You get five circular tiers of storage, with the biggest tier at the bottom and the smallest at the top. Each tier is evenly spaced with a lip around the edge, giving you many secure places for storage.
Because this cart is tall with locking wheels at the bottom, it can live pretty much anywhere. Move it around your room as needed, or wheel it to a different room every week (just because you can!). The shelves have a slightly raised design, so they can accommodate small, loose items like office supplies and charging cables, but the space between tiers means you’ll also have room for taller glassware, art books, or even potted plants. And because you’ll be able to see what’s on each shelf, you can just as easily turn it into a decorative display.
How to Buy the IKEA PS 2026 Utility Cart
Right now, you can head to your nearest IKEA to buy this utility cart or any of the other products in the IKEA PS 2026 collection. Or you can shop the line online starting May 28.
Buy: IKEA PS 2026 Utility Cart, $79.99
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