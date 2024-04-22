Shoppers Love This “Beautiful” $40 IKEA Duvet (It’s Perfect for Spring!)
If you’re searching for stylish furniture and decor to welcome the spring, take a trip to IKEA. The store’s new TESAMMANS collection is full of quirky color combinations — including a cute side table that doubles as storage. As if IKEA’s new collection isn’t enough fun for this season, check out the beautiful duvet that just dropped (odds are it’ll sell quickly!).
The RÅGBLOMMA duvet cover and two-piece pillowcase set is covered in a blue and green gingham design, and it’s the perfect pop of color for your bedroom. For a full or queen-sized set, you’ll only spend $40, or you can upgrade to a king-sized set for $60. Once you see this gorgeous color duo, it’ll inspire you to change your current sheets.
According to reviewers, bedtime is extremely cozy with the duvet’s “lightweight, breathable material.” “Very comfortable and aesthetically pleasing design,” they wrote on IKEA’s website. “Love the waffle texture. Very happy with [my] purchase.” Another customer wrote, “I love this duvet cover! It’s not too warm or too cool, it’s just perfect. The texture is very comforting as well and helps me sleep better.”
Between this duvet and a sleepy girl mocktail, this spring is for catching up on your ZZZs.
A TikTok by @cala.ali shows the gorgeous duvet on display at IKEA, and they confirmed in the comments section that it’s “so soft.”
“Oh no…. I will need to purchase this I fear,” someone commented. Another person suggested that “fresh flowers for your nightstand” would pair well with the duvet cover, so it’s clearly time to make a stop at Trader Joe’s.
This isn’t IKEA’s only bedding item that went viral on TikTok. The striped pink and orange SLÅNHÖSTMAL duvet cover and pillowcase set is the prettiest bedding you’ll see this season, and it’s designed by an independent artist. Now’s the best time to pick up both of these playful duvet covers, so visit your local IKEA ASAP!