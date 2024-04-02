This New $40 IKEA Find Doubles as the Prettiest Hidden Storage

IKEA’s website doesn’t mention any weight limitations, but this could also potentially function as extra seating. Either way, the TESAMMANS side table introduces a fun design and playful pops of color into your space, while cutting down on clutter in style. At first glance, you probably wouldn’t guess that this is a storage piece, let alone that it came from IKEA for just $39.99. Note that it is limited-edition, so grab one (or a pair) from your nearest store or via IKEA’s website ASAP!