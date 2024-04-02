This New $40 IKEA Find Doubles as the Prettiest Hidden Storage
From woven under-bed bins to entryway solutions, IKEA is a true treasure trove of smart-yet-stylish storage options — often at unbeatable prices, to boot. Now the company just launched another must-see collection with a modern furniture piece that doubles as a sneaky storage spot, for only $39.99.
This week, IKEA’s colorful new TESAMMANS collection hit stores and online. Made in partnership with Dutch design studio Raw Color, the 18-piece line includes lamp shades, decor, textiles, and glassware, starting at $2.49. Arguably a main highlight, though, has to be the TESAMMANS side table: A rounded, lidded metal piece with built-in storage.
When creating this exclusive collab, Raw Color co-founders Daniera ter Haar and Christoph Brach wanted to experiment with unexpected color pairings. That’s seen here with the bright, rust-colored base and distinctly muted pink top. Even the rippled silhouette — which lends a unique dimensional element — nicely contrasts the simple, clean-cut lid.
This piece measures 14 5/8 inches around, so it’s perfect for incorporating hidden storage into any small living room or bedroom — whether it’s positioned next to your couch or converted into a nightstand. Or, if you can’t fit a full coffee table, consider this the next best thing styled in front of a compact loveseat or sectional. The removable lid reveals a sizable area for stashing blankets or tote bags, but the tabletop itself works well for resting drinks and plates too.
IKEA’s website doesn’t mention any weight limitations, but this could also potentially function as extra seating. Either way, the TESAMMANS side table introduces a fun design and playful pops of color into your space, while cutting down on clutter in style. At first glance, you probably wouldn’t guess that this is a storage piece, let alone that it came from IKEA for just $39.99. Note that it is limited-edition, so grab one (or a pair) from your nearest store or via IKEA’s website ASAP!