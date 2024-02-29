IKEA’s New Collab Has the Absolute Prettiest & Most Colorful Finds (Starting at $3!)

“With TESAMMANS, we want to inspire people to express themselves and bring joy to their everyday lives,” says Maria O’Brian, Creative Leader at IKEA of Sweden, in a press release. “It’s a collaboration that enables people to add unique design pieces and create colorful spaces to reflect their personality. Raw Color’s unique creative approach has inspired and challenged us to work with colors in new ways.”



IKEA and Raw Color’s TESAMMANS line is shockingly affordable, too, priced from $3 to $250. The pieces also pair especially well with IKEA’s existing product range, like the minimalist JÄTTEBO modular sofa pictured at the very top of the page. That said, they’re ultimately designed to live in tandem with and enhance your existing home scheme. Keep an eye out for the full TESAMMANS collection come April, which officially proves that color is back in a big way for interior design this year.