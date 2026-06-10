IKEA Updated a Classic Storage Find in a New Color Combo That’s So Moody

You’ll need to mount this pegboard to the wall (and note that it doesn’t come with screws or mounting materials, so you’ll have to handle that), but aside from that, how you use it is entirely up to you. This pegboard is truly versatile. The included hooks, clips, and containers can be attached anywhere along the pegboard and can be easily moved around or removed, so if you want to use it to store stationery supplies one week and kitchen tools the next, you can make that happen.



Buy: IKEA SKADIS Pegboard, Double Sided/Multicolor, $39.99