IKEA Updated a Classic Storage Find in a New Color Combo That’s So Moody
I don’t have a lot of space in my small NYC apartment, so I’m always thinking about how I can put my walls to use to hang any manner of items, such as hats and coats. Mirrors, art, and photos can add ambiance and personality to your wall, but if you want something eye-catching that also helps you get more organized, this new wall-mounted storage gem from IKEA should do quite nicely (while also looking cute, to boot).
What Is the IKEA SKADIS Pegboard?
IKEA’s SKADIS pegboard set looks simple, but is full of possibilities. It’s a classic IKEA storage find that just dropped in a new multicolor combination. It’s designed to be mounted to the wall and is made from painted fiberboard with dozens of small oval-shaped holes that are perfect for hanging, holding, and storing anything that’ll fit, from office supplies to hair accessories. Plus, it has a double-sided design: One side is a deep wine red, while the other is a gorgeous dark blue. Choose your favorite color, or switch it up every few months.
The $39.99 set comes with one pegboard and a seven-piece accessory set to help you maximize your storage potential. You get two light blue clothespin-style clips, three dark red hooks, one dark red container cup, and one black tray. If you want even more accessories (or a different color scheme), you can get additional sets, including ones in black or white, so you don’t need to sacrifice storage for design.
Why You’ll Love the IKEA SKADIS Pegboard
You’ll need to mount this pegboard to the wall (and note that it doesn’t come with screws or mounting materials, so you’ll have to handle that), but aside from that, how you use it is entirely up to you. This pegboard is truly versatile. The included hooks, clips, and containers can be attached anywhere along the pegboard and can be easily moved around or removed, so if you want to use it to store stationery supplies one week and kitchen tools the next, you can make that happen.
Buy: IKEA SKADIS Pegboard, Double Sided/Multicolor, $39.99
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