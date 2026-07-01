This $25 IKEA Find Will Make Any Kitchen Look Like a Professional One (It’s Renter-Friendly, Too)

In fact, it looks like a cross between an artisanal wooden cutting board and a picture frame. Made from magnetized natural bamboo propped up by a steel stand, it measures 9.5 inches wide and 7.75 inches tall, and it has raised edges to make sure nothing slides off. Per IKEA’s website, it can hold three large knives or five small ones. It’s very simple to set up: Just prop it on your counter and stick your knives to it. And if you don’t want to use it, you can remove the back support so it lies flat for easy storage.