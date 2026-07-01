This $25 IKEA Find Will Make Any Kitchen Look Like a Professional One (It’s Renter-Friendly, Too)
My kitchen is the most practical space in my home. I need a wide range of cookware, tools, utensils, and more, and then I need a way to organize it all. Unfortunately, the most practical storage choices for my kitchen aren’t often the most attractive ones (think: metal hooks, drawer dividers, or utility racks).
Recently, though, I discovered that IKEA is selling a new bamboo knife block that’s equal parts a statement piece and a storage gem. Luckily for me, it’s renter-friendly and affordable — just $24.99!
What Is the IKEA SPJUTFISK Knife Block?
The new SPJUTFISK Knife Block from IKEA is a sleek and clever creation. It’s designed to sit on a countertop (so it’s totally renter-friendly; no need to drill it into a wall!), but it doesn’t have knife-size slots like you might see with a traditional knife block — instead, its surface is magnetic.
In fact, it looks like a cross between an artisanal wooden cutting board and a picture frame. Made from magnetized natural bamboo propped up by a steel stand, it measures 9.5 inches wide and 7.75 inches tall, and it has raised edges to make sure nothing slides off. Per IKEA’s website, it can hold three large knives or five small ones. It’s very simple to set up: Just prop it on your counter and stick your knives to it. And if you don’t want to use it, you can remove the back support so it lies flat for easy storage.
Why I Like This IKEA SPJUTFISK Knife Block
This bamboo block will give your kitchen instant organization and make it look almost professional (many pro chefs use magnetic knife strips to store and display their knives, after all). And because it has a uniquely flat, open design, you aren’t limited to certain types of knives — or even knives at all. When your knives are in use, it could be used to display a cookbook while you chop and cook your meals.
Plus, if what you put on it is magnetic, it’ll stick, so you could also fill it with kitchen scissors or any other metal kitchen tools you have, like whisks, ladles, and measuring spoons. Alternatively, take it out of the kitchen entirely and use it to store pins and needles for sewing, crafting scissors, or even those novelty magnets that don’t quite fit on your fridge. If it fits and sticks, it can stay.
Buy: IKEA SPJUTFISK Knife Block, $24.99
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