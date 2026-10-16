This New IKEA Collection Makes Any Bathroom Feel Like a Spa Resort
Add Us
See more Apartment Therapy stories when you search on Google.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Self-care is important, of course, but when you’re tired and busy (like I’ve been lately) it’s hard to find the time and energy to actually do it. So it’s nice to make choices in your home that make your daily routine more relaxing — even if it’s something as small as your bathroom decor. And I might have just found the best new drop from IKEA.
IKEA’s STEGESUND line, consisting mostly of bathroom furniture and accessories, has 13 matching offerings that serve a wide range of practical purposes at accessible price points, from a $7.99 soap dish to a $69.99 freestanding shelving unit. Plus, they’re all made from the same light bamboo wood — the kind that reminds you of a spa.