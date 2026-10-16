This New IKEA Collection Makes Any Bathroom Feel Like a Spa Resort

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 4 hours ago
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Black and white penny tile in newly renovated bathroom.
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Credit: Erin Derby

Self-care is important, of course, but when you’re tired and busy (like I’ve been lately) it’s hard to find the time and energy to actually do it. So it’s nice to make choices in your home that make your daily routine more relaxing — even if it’s something as small as your bathroom decor. And I might have just found the best new drop from IKEA.

IKEA’s STEGESUND line, consisting mostly of bathroom furniture and accessories, has 13 matching offerings that serve a wide range of practical purposes at accessible price points, from a $7.99 soap dish to a $69.99 freestanding shelving unit. Plus, they’re all made from the same light bamboo wood — the kind that reminds you of a spa.

STEGESUND Towel stand, light bamboo
$40
$40 at IKEA
STEGESUND Shelf Unit, light bamboo
$70
$70 at IKEA
STEGESUND Soap Dish, light bamboo
$8
$8 at IKEA
STEGESUND Corner Shelf, light bamboo
$40
$40 at IKEA
IKEA STEGESUND Toilet Roll Stand, light bamboo
$20
$20 at IKEA
STEGESUND Container with Lid, light bamboo
$13
$13 at IKEA
STEGESUND Bench, light bamboo
$40
$40 at IKEA
STEGESUND Soap Dispenser, light bamboo
$15
$15 at IKEA
STEGESUND Box, Set of 2, light bamboo
$14
$14 at IKEA
STEGESUND Box for Tissues, light bamboo
$10
$10 at IKEA
STEGESUND Utility Cart, light bamboo
$70
$70 at IKEA
STEGESUND shelf unit, light bamboo
$70
$70 at IKEA
STEGESUND Toothbrush Holder, light bamboo
$13
$13 at IKEA
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Organizing
ikea
bathroom
organizing & storage

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