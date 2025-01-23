This Ikea Hack Will Instantly Transform The Most Overlooked Thing In Your Living Room/Bathroom (For Just $15!)
It’s hard to find a straight-out-of-the-store cardboard tissue box that matches your existing decor, and sometimes, even finding an aesthetically pleasing tissue box holder can be tough. Luckily, IKEA, as always, has an easy hack to create a stylish and understated one.
All you need for this tissue box hack are two easy-to-find IKEA picks — one from the kitchen aisle and the other from the plant section. These two aren’t technically meant to go together, but they work so well, it’s almost like they’re predestined to pair up.
Instagram user Larissa (@larissiia__) realized that the IKEA HASSELBUKET plant pot and the IKEA 365+ bamboo lid can actually be combined to create some DIY tissue box magic. The best part? It only takes a few minutes.
The IKEA 365+ lid is meant to be paired with IKEA’s round glass food storage containers, and has a rubber gasket just inside the exterior lip to keep food as fresh as possible. But that gasket also helps the lid adhere to the top of the HASSELBUKET plant pot, which is just under 5 inches in diameter.
Using a hole drill bit and refining their cut with a bit of sandpaper, Larissa was able to make the bamboo lid tissue-ready in about five minutes. Just remove the stacked tissues from the box they’re in, place them in the pot, direct the top tissue through the hole and voilà — you’ve got a brand-new tissue box in a clean neutral!
This hack would work with any of IKEA’s other plant pots that are about 4 ¾ inches wide at the top — the STILREN, BROKSPIREA, PERSILLADE, and GRADVIS can all be put to work, too. Say goodbye to ugly tissue boxes, because this hack just changed the tissue game for good.