I’m Grabbing This $15 IKEA Wall Rack for My Entryway Before It’s Gone
I’m always looking for ways to add more storage to my entryway without taking up the precious floor space I have left. Vertical storage is an obvious move here, and it’s even more satisfying when I’m able to take advantage of under-utilized spaces like doors and walls.
A classic rack of storage hooks at IKEA, designed to go over a door or onto a wall, looks like just the thing I need to transform my cluttered hallways. This classic $15 wall rack is the one I’ve been eyeing, and it won’t be in stores for much longer.
What Is the IKEA TJUSIG Wall/Door Rack with Knobs?
The sleek, minimalist TJUSIG rack is a slim black rectangle of solid wood with L-shaped silver hooks protruding from the bottom. Usually $17.99, the rack is now marked “last chance to buy” and discounted to $14.99 “while supply lasts.”
The TJUSIG measures 23.5 inches wide, 1.5 inches deep, and 3.25 inches tall (5 inches tall, if you count the door hooks). It comes with a solid wood base, five stainless steel hooks, adhesive pads to prevent any scratches to surrounding surfaces, and two fixtures to help you hang it over a door. If you want to mount this rack to the wall, you’ll have to BYOS (buy your own screws).
Why This Wall Rack Is So Beloved
This IKEA wall rack has been getting positive reviews online for nearly a decade, largely for its accessible, versatile practicality. “Love this for hanging things to dry,” reviewer Katherine writes, adding that it’s a “great addition to the laundry room” and, notably, “probably the easiest IKEA assembly ever!” The TJUSIG works in many other rooms, too: “I use them for hats & coats in my foyer and as towel racks in my bathroom,” notes reviewer Patricia. “They are sturdy and the hooks are spaced apart perfectly.”
They’re even getting use out of the house. “Bought these to hang on the fence by our pool,” writes Sharon. “We use them for wet towels, bathing suits, etc., a bit non-traditional use for them but they are perfect.” Other satisfied customers report using the TJUSIG rack for purses, exercise bands, dog leashes, and grocery bags.
Buy: TJUSIG Wall/Door Rack with Knobs, IKEA, $14.99