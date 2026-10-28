I’m Grabbing This $15 IKEA Wall Rack for My Entryway Before It’s Gone

This IKEA wall rack has been getting positive reviews online for nearly a decade, largely for its accessible, versatile practicality. “Love this for hanging things to dry,” reviewer Katherine writes, adding that it’s a “great addition to the laundry room” and, notably, “probably the easiest IKEA assembly ever!” The TJUSIG works in many other rooms, too: “I use them for hats & coats in my foyer and as towel racks in my bathroom,” notes reviewer Patricia. “They are sturdy and the hooks are spaced apart perfectly.”