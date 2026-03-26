This IKEA Storage Bed Is Perfect for Small Spaces, and It Looks 3x the Price
When you move into a smaller space, you begin to live and breathe hidden storage solutions. Luckily, IKEA (as always) has a solution with its popular storage-centric TONSTAD line that looks so high-end and is loaded with drawers. It’s the perfect piece if you lack room for dressers or bureaus, or have minimal closet storage.
What to Know About the IKEA TONSTAD Bed
It’s easy to find stylish beds with storage drawers underneath, but it’s not so easy to find those for under $1,000. The TONSTAD, though — with its clean, simple lines and faux wood finish — is just $749.99. That makes it a steal compared to similar pieces from places like West Elm, Article, and other high-end home brands.
You can pick the frame up in a light oak veneer, a dark stained oak veneer, or classic white. The bed also comes in various sizes, and you can choose an IKEA base that works best for you: slats or mattress foundations.
How Much Storage Does the TONSTAD Bed Have?
The IKEA TONSTAD comes with four drawers underneath the base of the bed (two on either side), which are spacious enough to house extra pillows, duvet covers, sheets, towels, clothes, and more. And the frame was thoughtfully designed so that you still have room to place a bedside table next to the bed without blocking the drawers — all of which feature smooth-gliding rails and soft-close hardware.
“Excellent bed,” one IKEA shopper wrote about the TONSTAD. “Assembly took a while but it’s solid. The soft-close drawers are sturdy.”
An oak veneer queen-sized TONSTAD frame with basic slats starts at just $749.99, which is nearly $1,000 less than comparable designs elsewhere. Give yourself so much extra room to store away your things and spread out at night when you pick up the minimalist TONSTAD bed from IKEA.
Buy: IKEA TONSTAD Bed Frame, $749.99