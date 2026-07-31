How to Double Your Storage on a Budget with This $15 IKEA Find

The IKEA TRÖSKNING Bin measures 11 3/4 inches in height, 11 3/4 inches in width, and 16 1/2 inches in depth and has a volume size of seven gallons. The bins perfectly stack on top of one another, and there’s an opening on the side to allow each bin to be used when they’re still stacked. I love how I can reach my hand inside and find what I’m looking for without having to remove the bins from where they’re sitting, and they make recycling a breeze, as all I need to do is open the side flap and put the waste inside.