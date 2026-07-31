How to Double Your Storage on a Budget with This $15 IKEA Find

Ciéra Cree
Ciéra Cree
Ciéra is a writer and regional laureate with particular passions for art, design, philosophy, and poetry. As well as contributing to Apartment Therapy, she's an Editorial Assistant for Design Anthology UK and a Contributing Writer for Homes & Gardens and Living, etc. When not…read more
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September 24, 2023, IKEA, Zhongli District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan: A furniture and furniture store from Sweden, with a unique style and brand image, and 755 Swedish restaurants.
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As someone who lives in a small space, I’m always on the lookout for storage pieces that are versatile and make the best use out of vertical space. So when I saw the TRÖSKNING Bin at IKEA, I knew it would instantly be the perfect addition to my home for sorting my recycling or neatly storing items away like my craft supplies. The best part? It only costs $15!

TRÖSKNING Bin
$14
$14 at IKEA

Why You’ll Love the IKEA TRÖSKNING Bin

The IKEA TRÖSKNING Bin measures 11 3/4 inches in height, 11 3/4 inches in width, and 16 1/2 inches in depth and has a volume size of seven gallons. The bins perfectly stack on top of one another, and there’s an opening on the side to allow each bin to be used when they’re still stacked. I love how I can reach my hand inside and find what I’m looking for without having to remove the bins from where they’re sitting, and they make recycling a breeze, as all I need to do is open the side flap and put the waste inside.

Coming in a light blue or beige durable plastic, the TRÖSKNING Bin has two integrated handles for easy lifting, as well as gently rounded corners for simpler cleaning and safety around little ones. And if the bins already didn’t sound amazingly versatile, they are also freezer-safe.

Customers who bought the TRÖSKNING Bin have praised it for the vast range of items they can hold. One buyer “put three in a row for compost, recycling, and glass” while another shared that they used one for dog food, one for cat food, and one for cat litter. Reviews say that “the bins are super practical” and “small enough to wash in the sink.”

Buy now: IKEA TRÖSKNING, $14.99

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organizing & storage

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