IKEA’s New $35 Steel Kitchen Storage Find Instantly Fixes Any Cramped Cabinet

This space-saving design is useful if you have a small or cluttered under-sink area, but if you have a little room you should be able to comfortably fit a second organizer on your cabinet’s other wall. “I bought this to help organize under my kitchen sink. I liked it so much I bought another for the other side,” one reviewer wrote on the IKEA website. Plus, if you put one on either side of your cabinet, they’ll be facing each other and it’ll kinda look like bleachers at a pep rally for cleaning products.