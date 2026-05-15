IKEA’s New $35 Steel Kitchen Storage Find Instantly Fixes Any Cramped Cabinet
Most people have some sort of cabinet under their kitchen sink. Mine is both a blessing and a curse; it’s nice to have space for stuff like cleaning products, trash bags, and that never-ending bag of plastic bags, but it can feel like a bit of a black hole. I need to get some better kitchen cabinet organization ideas. But with one new IKEA organizer, it could be a lot easier to shed light on everything I’m storing under there.
What Is the IKEA UTRUSTA Under-Sink Organizer?
One of the newest additions to IKEA’s slate of practical organization products is the dark gray UTRUSTA under-sink organizer. Made from steel, this organizer has two adjustable shelves and is designed to be mounted to the side wall of the cabinet under your sink. It retails for $34.99 and measures 17 inches tall, 13.75 inches wide, and 11.5 inches deep.
Both shelves are the same width, but the upper shelf is narrower, measuring about 4.5 inches deep compared to the lower shelf, which is about 9.5 inches deep. You can adjust the placement of the upper shelf, too, to be higher or lower depending on what you want to store or the size of your under-sink or cabinet storage.
When the organizer is mounted to your cabinet wall, its shelves sit under your sink sideways, so they can slide smoothly out along the length of the cabinet’s doors.
This space-saving design is useful if you have a small or cluttered under-sink area, but if you have a little room you should be able to comfortably fit a second organizer on your cabinet’s other wall. “I bought this to help organize under my kitchen sink. I liked it so much I bought another for the other side,” one reviewer wrote on the IKEA website. Plus, if you put one on either side of your cabinet, they’ll be facing each other and it’ll kinda look like bleachers at a pep rally for cleaning products.
Buy: IKEA UTRUSTA Under-Sink Organizer, $34.99