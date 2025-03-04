IKEA Is Selling This Smart, Small Storage Caddy for Only $5 (I’m Getting at Least 3!)
I love a good storage caddy. Blame it on my college days when I had to tote my shower essentials to the bathroom — I was able to neatly arrange my shower gel and haircare products and carry it wherever I needed to go, but I’ve always loved the dual nature of these organizers.
Back then, my caddy was bright-pink (and even sparkly, if I remember correctly), but these days, I’m in the market for a caddy that’s a bit more on the grown-up side. Enter: the new IKEA VÄLVÅRDAD Organizer, priced only at $5.
Small yet mighty at around 8x3x5 inches and rendered in steel with a powder coating, this caddy comes in white, making it an ideal neutral that goes with any space. The handle allows you to carry this caddy with ease, and it also happens to double as a divider, which keeps your items separate and tidy.
Coming in at an average rating of 4.9, so far, reviewers are loving the caddy, calling it “so versatile and easy to clean.” One reviewer says that they use it for holding onto charging devices, items in the sink area, and even utensils for cookouts. Another notes that it’s perfect for storing coffee-making supplies.
There are so many storage uses for this little find, in addition to the brilliant ones listed above. Think: crafting essentials, remote controls, everything you need to care for houseplants, and it could even serve as a sewing kit that you can carry wherever you go to sew. Personally, I’d love to use it for my bath supplies: a jar of Epsom salts, essential oils, and a dry brush that I can carry right over to the tub.
But let’s say that you don’t live near an IKEA, it’s sold out, or shipping one small item would be way too expensive — in that case, you can grab this similar caddy from Target. It costs just over $5, comes in white, and has handy dividers to keep your stuff organized.
Overall, a caddy is always a smart purchase, since there are near-limitless uses and you can keep them all over the house. While I no longer use one to jaunt from my dorm room to the showers, I’m still finding tons of ways to use a caddy to this day.