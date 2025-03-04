IKEA Is Selling This Smart, Small Storage Caddy for Only $5 (I’m Getting at Least 3!)

There are so many storage uses for this little find, in addition to the brilliant ones listed above. Think: crafting essentials, remote controls, everything you need to care for houseplants, and it could even serve as a sewing kit that you can carry wherever you go to sew. Personally, I’d love to use it for my bath supplies: a jar of Epsom salts, essential oils, and a dry brush that I can carry right over to the tub.