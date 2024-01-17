This TikToker DIYed the Coziest Window Seat Using Only IKEA Products
There’s a reason why so many IKEA DIY tutorials have become internet sensations. From turning a wine rack into a bathroom caddy to transforming a shelf into a kitchen island, DIYers have proven that when it comes to repurposing the Scandinavian furniture brand’s products, the sky’s the limit.
One of the more recent examples? A viral TikTok in which content creator Claire (@claireakennedy) shared how she created a cozy window seat using two IKEA products: BESTÅ storage units ($155 to $245) and SUTTERVIKEN door fronts ($38).
First, Claire added 2×2 frames to the bottom and sides of the units “to create a built-in look.” As she points out, to save time, make sure to measure your space in order to determine whether single or double BESTA units would be best for your space, size-wise.
Next, Claire added the SUTTERVIKEN door fronts to the front of each storage unit and added a piece of 18mm MDF to the top of the units. After painting all of her materials the same minty green (Lick’s “Blue 03,” to be exact), she finished up by adding box cushions to the top, and voila! A full-service window seat. Plus, as she pointed out, each unit’s three main drawers mean that you’ll also gain some excellent storage in your home.
“The most perfect corner!” one TikToker wrote.
“I really love everything about this, 10/10,” another commenter said.
But if following Claire’s tutorial isn’t your style, don’t worry! There are plenty of ways to DIY your own nook. You can check out our top 10 recommendations for making your own window seat here, which utilize everything from IKEA NORDLI dressers to Habitat Collective shelves. Happy building!