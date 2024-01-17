This TikToker DIYed the Coziest Window Seat Using Only IKEA Products

Next, Claire added the SUTTERVIKEN door fronts to the front of each storage unit and added a piece of 18mm MDF to the top of the units. After painting all of her materials the same minty green (Lick’s “Blue 03,” to be exact), she finished up by adding box cushions to the top, and voila! A full-service window seat. Plus, as she pointed out, each unit’s three main drawers mean that you’ll also gain some excellent storage in your home.