Ina Garten’s “Bookcase Bar” Is a Game-Changer for Small Spaces

Garten’s hack is certainly inventive, but it’s not revolutionary. In fact, you can really transform any kind of bookcase — built-in or not — into a minibar. As long as you have an empty shelf and space to fill it, you can re-create this look in your own living room, dining room, or kitchen. Fans of Garten’s love how she’s laid out her space, with several commenting that they loved her couches and “incredible bookshelves,” and dozens more shared that they’d love to curl up in the cozy space —with a cookbook or a drink.