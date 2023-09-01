Newsletters
Is Hobby Lobby Open on Labor Day?

Noella Williams
Noella Williams
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published yesterday
It’s almost Labor Day weekend, so it’s the perfect time to restock your arts and crafts station and tackle a low-effort DIY project. Ahead of fall and winter, you could start a seasonal scrapbook or try your hand at living journaling. While you’re making your to-do list for this weekend, be sure to check if Hobby Lobby is open on Labor Day. 

If you’re heading to Hobby Lobby to complete a last-minute DIY, enjoy your weekend and take your time, as the retailer will be open on Labor Day. For the holiday, the store is set to be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

According to their weekly ad, home decor is 50% off leading up to Labor Day. Other sales that might catch your eye include the discounted Christmas trees, fall decor, and Christmas light sets (which is handy if you prepare for holidays early). In case you’re going to start your scrapbooking journey this weekend, you’ll need to shop for a mini glue gun, Mod Podge, stickers, and, of course, an album to preserve your memories. Fortunately, Hobby Lobby’s website has a section dedicated to scrapbooking supplies, and you’ll have a chance to dabble in other forms of journaling.

Because Hobby Lobby is open on Labor Day, you can carefully craft your list of supplies and head on over to the store this week (but it might save some time if you go sooner than Labor Day). Don’t forget to check out their Christmas decor — it’s not too early to gather your holiday joy!

 

