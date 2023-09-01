Is Hobby Lobby Open on Labor Day?

According to their weekly ad, home decor is 50% off leading up to Labor Day. Other sales that might catch your eye include the discounted Christmas trees, fall decor, and Christmas light sets (which is handy if you prepare for holidays early). In case you’re going to start your scrapbooking journey this weekend, you’ll need to shop for a mini glue gun, Mod Podge, stickers, and, of course, an album to preserve your memories. Fortunately, Hobby Lobby’s website has a section dedicated to scrapbooking supplies, and you’ll have a chance to dabble in other forms of journaling.



Because Hobby Lobby is open on Labor Day, you can carefully craft your list of supplies and head on over to the store this week (but it might save some time if you go sooner than Labor Day). Don’t forget to check out their Christmas decor — it’s not too early to gather your holiday joy!