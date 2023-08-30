Jennifer Lopez Has a Brilliant Use for a Hanging Pot Rack (That Isn’t Pots)
When Jennifer Lopez participated in Vogue’s 73 Questions series last year, fans got a glimpse of her Los Angeles home — especially the kitchen and backyard patio. But it wasn’t until J.Lo posted recently on Instagram that we got to see a creative decor idea in her kitchen.
On July 28, Lopez shared a video to her Instagram account that shows her pouring a glass of her company’s crafted cocktails — but it’s hard to focus on her delicious birthday drink with the centerpiece above her head.
With bunches of dried lavender and a variety of rattan and wire baskets, the floral arrangement immediately grabs attention. The white marble countertops — which were a highlight of Lopez’s 73 Questions video — pair well with the dried arrangement, and their neutral tone allows the hanging decoration to be the star of the room.
Opting for dried botanicals (versus fresh flowers) provides a longer lifespan for the installation, as it might be a little difficult to regularly switch up ceiling decor. The low-maintenance trend of incorporating dried floral arrangements into your home is often cheaper than buying a biweekly bouquet of flowers. Plus, you won’t have to worry about root rot, overwatering, or direct sunlight.
To replicate this look in your home, you’ll need to ensure that you have trustworthy hooks to safely hang your baskets on the ceiling. And for the dried lavender? Visit your local Trader Joe’s — you can even add some fresh eucalyptus for a pleasant scent.
J.Lo might be onto something with this decor trend, but you’ll have to get some dried lavender in your kitchen ASAP to find out.