This Joanna Gaines-Approved Centerpiece Idea Is Gorgeous (and Basically Free!)
Although flowers always seem like the best choice for centerpiece displays, Joanna Gaines proves that you can have an elegant arrangement that lasts much longer — and likely for less money.
All you need is some greenery and a pretty vase or pot — and Gaines recently posted an Instagram showing how to do it.
“I was in the mood to do an arrangement for the table for Thanksgiving this week,” Gaines said in the post caption. “I wanted to go to the florist, but I also wanted to stay in my PJs, so I decided to challenge myself and go outside and cut stems from all over the farm.”
Gaines picked a wide variety of stems from bushes, trees, and vines from her yard and then chose a large waterproof vase from her collection to act as the base. She “shoved some chicken wire in it” to help give her branches some stability and to allow her to go asymmetrical and dramatic without things being floppy.
“I always like to add different tones and textures, like I love this little Magnolia stem,” Gaines continued in her video. “I feel like it’s super saturated so it adds more impact and a little more depth of color.” Paired with blue spruce sprigs and the small ligustrum berries, the mix of colors and finishes draws the eye and is far from flat.
She continued, “I always like to add a taller branch on the left and the right of the arrangement so it creates a little more drama.”
The final result is an arrangement that looks incredibly elegant and masterfully created — without a flower in sight! So if you want to stay in your PJs ahead of Thanksgiving later this week, skip the florist and head out to the yard instead. You can get a gorgeous, Joanna Gaines-inspired centerpiece without ever having to get dressed.