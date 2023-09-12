As far as your options, the $1.50 hot dog/soda combination is one of the most popular ones, but it’s available with different toppings around the world. “For example, in Iceland there are fried crispy onions and in Mexico, unlimited pickled jalapeño peppers. The Food Courts in Shin Misato, Japan and Iwilei, Hawaii are usually in the top ten for global hot dog/soda combos,” the Schwartzes shared. “Recent new items of note in the Food Court: roast beef sandwiches and strawberry soft-serve ice cream.”