This Nate Berkus-Approved Soundbar Proves That Home Audio Can Be Visually Stunning

The Knit Form is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that is beautiful enough to be a centerpiece in your living room. It comes in five colorways — Cloud White, Slate Black, Pebble, Sandstone, and Ember — and is wall-mountable. (The wall mounting kit is an extra $79.) It features “5.1.2 Dolby Atmos surround performance from 14 channels of Class D amplification” and built-in subwoofers, so you only need this one soundbar for a full audio experience. The Knit Form is usable via a single HDMI eARC or ARC connection, so it’s super-easy to plug and play, but can also be used via casting or Bluetooth technology.