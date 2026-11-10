This Nate Berkus-Approved Soundbar Proves That Home Audio Can Be Visually Stunning
One thing about me: I love a good home audio setup. In my living room I have a soundbar, subwoofer, and two surround sound speakers that make watching TV feel more like going to the movies. But, admittedly, my soundbar is all about utility, not beauty. That’s always the problem with home tech: It’s usually more about function than form. But now, Knit Sound Company, a new home audio brand launched by Joel Sietsema, has solved that problem with a gorgeous soundbar (that’s easy on the wallet, too).
This brand-new home audio company, backed in part by Apartment Therapy-beloved interior designer Nate Berkus, is launching a $999 Dolby Atmos soundbar that’s absolutely stunning.
What Is the Knit Form?
The Knit Form is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that is beautiful enough to be a centerpiece in your living room. It comes in five colorways — Cloud White, Slate Black, Pebble, Sandstone, and Ember — and is wall-mountable. (The wall mounting kit is an extra $79.) It features “5.1.2 Dolby Atmos surround performance from 14 channels of Class D amplification” and built-in subwoofers, so you only need this one soundbar for a full audio experience. The Knit Form is usable via a single HDMI eARC or ARC connection, so it’s super-easy to plug and play, but can also be used via casting or Bluetooth technology.
The Knit Form is best for TVs that are 55 inches or larger, and it measures 46 inches wide by 3.5 inches tall. It’s a super-fun tubular design that looks almost like a Swiss roll.
What Makes the Knit Form Stands Out
The Knit Form’s minimal and simple design aesthetic proves that powerful home audio tech doesn’t have to be ugly to work. Its minimal design and gorgeous colorways make it perfect to blend into your home or be a design statement in and of itself.
I also like that there’s an optional Knit app so that users can customize their audio experience — and that the soundbar is as plug-and-play as it gets. Complicated tech can annoy me, and this simple and beautiful soundbar comes at a price point that just makes sense while being easy to use. Right now, the Knit Form is available exclusively on the knitsound.com website.
Buy: Knit Form, $999