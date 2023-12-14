Newsletters

 Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Decorations Include a Trendy “Tinsel Tree”

Noella Williams
Noella Williams
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published yesterday
Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

There’s almost ten days until Christmas, and Kylie Jenner just shared a photo of one of her Christmas trees in her Instagram stories. After unveiling her 40-foot-tall Christmas tree on Thanksgiving Day, this relatively simple one might come as a surprise. 

In her Los Angeles mansion, the towering tree was plastered with twinkling white lights and colorful ornaments, which looked pretty different from the recently-posted tree that’s tucked in a corner. On the smaller tree, there’s still a handful of ornaments, but they are mostly silver, gold, or red and white. If you take a close glance, a candy cane, Santa Claus, and Eiffel Tower are three of the many ornaments — in addition to a ton of tinsel. 

Credit: Kylie Jenner

There are also white lights on the smaller spruce, but the eye-catching embellishments are definitely the silver tinsel and red beads. While the beads are carefully layered throughout her tree, the tinsel seems to be placed on every other branch. With a quick trip to the store or some online shopping, you can easily have a tree similar to Jenner’s. 

This year, tinsel seems to be a popular adornment for trees and households — and retailers like Five Below are selling all-tinsel trees for the holidays. If you want just a little bit of tinsel that will go a long way, this 2,000-strand pack of icicle tinsel from Amazon is only $15, and you’ll have enough to add a twinkle to every part of your home. There’s also a wooden garland of cranberry red beads that could serve as year-round decor, but for now, it’ll pair well with the tinsel on your tree.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters don’t play around when it comes to the holidays. This year, Khloe Kardashian’s entire backyard was covered in Halloween decorations for a pumpkin decorating party, and you might have a little FOMO that you didn’t receive an invitation. For a party, the colorful balloon arch and arts-and-crafts table might seem a little extravagant at first, but her photos are definitely landing on a Pinterest board or two for creative points.

Whether you’re inspired by Jenner’s 40-foot-tall tree or the smaller spruce, she’s definitely an inspiration to add a little glitz and glam into holiday decor.

