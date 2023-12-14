Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Decorations Include a Trendy “Tinsel Tree”
There’s almost ten days until Christmas, and Kylie Jenner just shared a photo of one of her Christmas trees in her Instagram stories. After unveiling her 40-foot-tall Christmas tree on Thanksgiving Day, this relatively simple one might come as a surprise.
In her Los Angeles mansion, the towering tree was plastered with twinkling white lights and colorful ornaments, which looked pretty different from the recently-posted tree that’s tucked in a corner. On the smaller tree, there’s still a handful of ornaments, but they are mostly silver, gold, or red and white. If you take a close glance, a candy cane, Santa Claus, and Eiffel Tower are three of the many ornaments — in addition to a ton of tinsel.
There are also white lights on the smaller spruce, but the eye-catching embellishments are definitely the silver tinsel and red beads. While the beads are carefully layered throughout her tree, the tinsel seems to be placed on every other branch. With a quick trip to the store or some online shopping, you can easily have a tree similar to Jenner’s.
This year, tinsel seems to be a popular adornment for trees and households — and retailers like Five Below are selling all-tinsel trees for the holidays. If you want just a little bit of tinsel that will go a long way, this 2,000-strand pack of icicle tinsel from Amazon is only $15, and you’ll have enough to add a twinkle to every part of your home. There’s also a wooden garland of cranberry red beads that could serve as year-round decor, but for now, it’ll pair well with the tinsel on your tree.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters don’t play around when it comes to the holidays. This year, Khloe Kardashian’s entire backyard was covered in Halloween decorations for a pumpkin decorating party, and you might have a little FOMO that you didn’t receive an invitation. For a party, the colorful balloon arch and arts-and-crafts table might seem a little extravagant at first, but her photos are definitely landing on a Pinterest board or two for creative points.
Whether you’re inspired by Jenner’s 40-foot-tall tree or the smaller spruce, she’s definitely an inspiration to add a little glitz and glam into holiday decor.