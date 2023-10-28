Le Creuset Just Launched a Versatile Pan That’s Perfect for Everyday Meals, And We Want It ASAP

There are some pieces in your kitchen that you use every single day, and across the board, there’s a good chance that one of those items is a pan. Since it sees a lot of action, it makes sense to splurge on one that’ll last for years — and if there’s one thing we know for certain, iconic cookware brand Le Creuset delivers on that front. Whether it’s their signature skillet (which earned contributor Nic’s stamp of approval for its easy maintenance and range of cooking capabilities) or their beloved Dutch oven, when you give Le Creuset a try, you won’t know how you ever went without it.