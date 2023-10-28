Le Creuset Just Launched a Versatile Pan That’s Perfect for Everyday Meals, And We Want It ASAP
There are some pieces in your kitchen that you use every single day, and across the board, there’s a good chance that one of those items is a pan. Since it sees a lot of action, it makes sense to splurge on one that’ll last for years — and if there’s one thing we know for certain, iconic cookware brand Le Creuset delivers on that front. Whether it’s their signature skillet (which earned contributor Nic’s stamp of approval for its easy maintenance and range of cooking capabilities) or their beloved Dutch oven, when you give Le Creuset a try, you won’t know how you ever went without it.
The retailer has a range of timeless, tried-and-true offerings that we always find ourselves reaching for, but we’re always on the lookout for new colors and products that we can add to our collections. We just heard about another that we need to get our hands on ASAP: the brand-new Everyday Pan. Here’s why it really does live up to its name, and why it’ll be the only pan you’ll ever need.
The Everyday Pan is sure to become the brand’s next bestseller. Constructed with Le Creuset’s signature, vibrant enameled cast iron — trust us, stainless steel just doesn’t compare — the pan can accomplish a wide range of tasks, from roasting to frying to simmering. According to the brand, it “combines the benefits of a braiser with the ease of use of a fry or sauté pan,” so it also saves you tons of space as a three-in-one item. It has an impressive 3-quart capacity, which means you can serve three or four people in one go.
It even features curved edges to make stirring a breeze, and the handles on either side means the transport from stove to table is completely effortless. (Naturally, you’ll absolutely want to show this baby off on your table to your dinner guests.) As usual, the Everyday Pan comes in over 20 stunning colors, including the newly-returned Chiffon Pink, which is perfect if you’re still obsessed with Barbiecore like we are, and Thyme, their latest hue that arrived just in time for fall.
Of course, looks aren’t all a Le Creuset piece has going for it. The interior is coated with a black satin enamel, which is leaps and bounds easier to maintain than cast iron and requires no seasoning. As a number of our Le Creuset reviews will tell you, the material performs and holds up extremely well, building up a patina over time that makes it nearly nonstick. The fact that it’s oven- and dishwasher-safe is just the cherry on top!
Plus, $180 is a steal for how often you’ll put this do-it-all pan to work — and for how long it’ll last. This is your sign to swap your old braiser, fry pan, and sauté pan for the Everyday Pan. Head over to Le Creuset pronto!
Buy: Signature Everyday Pan, $180
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Le Creuset Just Launched a Versatile Pan That’s Perfect for Everyday Meals, And We Need It ASAP