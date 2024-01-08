LEGO’s Popular Botanical Collection Now Has a Rose Bouquet You Can “Grow”
In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, LEGO just announced the latest addition to their super-popular Botanical Collection: A bouquet of roses that you can “grow” yourself.
The 822-piece set features a dozen roses that can be built from stem to petal, and in various stages of growth, from bud to full blossom. The florals come with lengthy stems, allowing you to display the roses in a vase. The biggest rose measures 12 inches tall too, so it’ll look extremely elegant.
And to make the bouquet stand out even more, the designers — or, should I say, florists — at LEGO even added some color contrast through four sprigs of baby’s breath with small white flowers.
“I NEED TO GET HER THIS,” a dedicated significant other said in the TikTok video’s comments section.
What’s nice about the new collection is that it not only makes for a great gift for your family or loved one, but putting it together will also make for a fun bonding activity or date night. Then, once the roses are built, you won’t have to argue with each other on who has to water it.
“My 15-year-old son got a LEGO bouquet for his 20-year-old sister and on Christmas day they spent an hour-and-a-half putting it together. No fighting,” another commenter said.
According to LEGO, you can also combine the bouquet with their previous floral replicas, like their succulents and dried flowers, to create indoor greenery that’s bound to make any gardener’s heart skip a beat.
Don’t wait until February to buy the flowers because these will surely sell out the closer we get to Valentine’s Day. The set costs $59.99 and is now available at LEGO’s online store.
Buy: LEGO Bouquet of Roses, $59.99