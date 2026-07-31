The Lenox Spice Village Just Got a Major Transformation for Fall (It’s Totally Remodeled!)
Fans of the Lenox Spice Village, which surged in popularity a few years ago after its initial debut in 1989, have been practically begging the brand for a Halloween set for quite some time. And now they’re finally getting their wish: Lenox recently released a six-piece Halloween-themed set of Village houses that are just the right amount of spooky.
“Lenox actually did it! They made a Halloween Spice Village,” Jillian from @thehalloweenqueen said in a recent Instagram video. “Granted, it is only six houses, but still. I did buy it. Absolutely. I did buy it. This is going to look so cute on top of my stovetop.”
What’s Included in Lenox’s New Spice Village Set
The Halloween Spice Village comes with six specific jars, mostly for seasonal spices that bakers and home cooks will love — poppy seeds, sesame seeds, anise stars, mulling spice, cardamom, and fennel. Each jar is adorned with small details that help it look decidedly haunted. There are gothic fences, creepy silhouettes in the windows, spider webs, and an orange glow emanating from each little home.
Some fans are disappointed that Lenox decided to give these Halloween-themed houses the brand’s signature pastel roof colors. However, I feel like these pastels make them distinctly Lenox and will help them blend into any existing Lenox Spice Village collection.
Lenox Fans Can’t Stop Raving About This New Limited Release
Despite the pastel roofs and the spice selection (some thought opting for spices and blends like pumpkin spice, allspice, and cocoa would have been more appropriate), most fans are so excited about this new release. “Oh yeah, these are a must-have!” one person commented on Jillian’s post. Another person commented on a post from @spookyhoagie saying, “*starts researching recipes with fennel* These are adorable.” And another Lenox fan wrote on the official Lenox announcement, “Don’t do this to me rn Lenox. My bank account can’t handle it.”
The six-piece set is $70 and is available right now on Lenox’s website. Grab it to add to your existing village, or start a new collection from scratch. It’s so adorable and is a perfect, understated addition to your Halloween decor collection.
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