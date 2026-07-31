Despite the pastel roofs and the spice selection (some thought opting for spices and blends like pumpkin spice, allspice, and cocoa would have been more appropriate), most fans are so excited about this new release. “Oh yeah, these are a must-have!” one person commented on Jillian’s post. Another person commented on a post from @spookyhoagie saying, “*starts researching recipes with fennel* These are adorable.” And another Lenox fan wrote on the official Lenox announcement, “Don’t do this to me rn Lenox. My bank account can’t handle it.”