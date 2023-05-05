I Never Thought I’d Find Anything Better Than My Lo & Sons Tote — Until I Tried Their Game-Changing New Duffel

For me, this bag has been a total game-changer. Recently, I’ve found myself taking some lengthy trips back home to help care for a family member. Because of the increased length of my stays, I was finding it kind of hard to fit everything I needed for a weeks-plus stay in my traditional Catalina Tote — but with the Supreme, I never have to worry. With this bag I’ve been able to pack enough clothes for a solid week (which included everything from thick sweaters to jeans), as well as all of my toiletries (not travel-sized), my hair tools, two pairs of shoes, a purse, my laptop, my kindle, a pair of noise-canceling headphones, my go-to reusable water bottle, some food I had meal-prepped, and of course the three things you never leave your home without — phone, wallet, keys. Reader, I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: these truly are real-life Mary Poppins bags.