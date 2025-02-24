This New Designer Decor Collab Has the Prettiest Vintage-Inspired Styles (Starting at $25!)

Newsletters

Lone Fox Home x Loloi living room
Over the past few years, designer Drew Michael Scott — aka Lone Fox on Instagram and TikTok — has risen to decorating stardom, thanks to his viral renter-friendly projects and signature antique-inspired California style. He’s even amassed a following for his online vintage marketplace. As of today, though, it’s now even easier for fans to bring home Scott’s enviable design aesthetic, thanks to his first-ever decor collaboration with Joon Loloi (textile brand Loloi’s newly launched sister brand).

The Lone Fox x Joon Loloi line features 21 area rugs and 15 throw pillows, all created with a timeless, vintage-looking appeal. That through line shows in the collection’s overall muted, neutral color palette and versatile motifs, inspired by Drew’s love of antiques and menswear. Scott even channeled components of his own Los Angeles home, which he bought in 2022, to further personalize the new pieces. 

These offerings cater to just about every decor style and palette preference, too, like the tapestry-esque Hollyhock rug and Hepburn lumbar pillow — both infused with moody, nature-inspired designs — or the more minimalist geometric Holmby rug. You’ll even find machine-washable rug options, too, which are perfect for any high-traffic rooms. 

As for pricing, pillows range from $25 to $59 — arguably a steal compared to similar decor brands or antique stores — in a range of square and rectangular sizes. Even the rugs skew fairly affordable, with most available in sizes 5’ by 8’ to 12’ by 15’ (plus a few smaller 2’ by 3’ options), starting at $59. Just know that some handwoven or handtufted styles do skew slightly more expensive. 

Either way, each piece from the full high-end-looking collaboration could easily evade trends and pass as a true one-of-a-kind accent. Plus, proceeds from a select few rugs will be donated to LA wildfire relief. You can shop the entire assortment via the Joon Loloi site right now, but check out a few favorite pieces below.

Hollyhock Printed Rug, 5' x 7'6"
$149.00

The print for the Hollyhock rug comes from one of Drew’s own living room fixtures: a 17th-century Belgian tapestry. This power-loomed accent features arboreal motifs (an emerging 2025 pattern!) and rich tones that would complement a more neutral color scheme — whether it’s styled on the ground or hung on a wall.

Holmby Rug, 5' x 8'
$279.00

If your style leans more modern, you can’t go wrong with the medium-pile ivory Holmby rug. It’s simple enough to mingle well with any color palette (or even layer another rug on top of), and it also comes in two runner sizes for adding a cool geometric accent in the hallway.

Kinney Hand Tufted Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
$249.00

Add a subtle touch of color (and coziness!) to your living room or bedroom via the olive green Kinney rug, which is hand tufted from 100% wool. The fabric-inspired grid style and muted monochromatic shades lend a fresh, classic feel to the checkerboard trend.

Reseda Printed Rug, 5' x 7'6"
$149.00

The Reseda rug nods to medieval tapestries — a favorite of Scott’s — with its earth-toned palette and eye-catching bird and nature motifs. The dark coloring already makes this style feel especially forgiving against stains and spills, but it’s incredibly low-pile at 0.19” high, making it easy to vacuum and maintain.

Solvang Washable Printed Rug, 5' x 7'6"
$139.00

You’d never guess that the Solvang rug is washable, thanks to its vintage-looking floral print and worn-in aesthetic. Choose from three different area rug sizes to instantly elevate any high-traffic spots in your home.

