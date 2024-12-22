Lowe’s Christmas Eve Hours Won’t Save Last-Minute Shoppers
In the scramble of holiday decorating, home improvement projects, last-minute gift shopping and cooking, there’s always a high probability that I’m going to forget about something (I mean, are you truly in the Christmas spirit if you don’t have to run to the store to grab something last minute before all of your guests arrive?).
If you’re a DIYer like me, that might mean running to your local Lowe’s to pick up more Christmas lights or that missing part to fix the leaky sink in your guest bathroom downstairs. However, to save yourself some time it’s important to note that Lowe’s has special Christmas Eve and Day hours this year.
What Are Lowe’s Christmas Eve Hours?
Lowe’s will be open on Christmas Eve and ready to supply all of your home-improvement needs. However, just a fair warning that stores tend to be the busiest the day before a holiday so prepare to spend most of your day looking for a spot in a crowded parking lot and waiting in long checkout lines.
Lowe’s will have limited hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET so you might want to head to your local store early to try and beat the holiday rush.
Is Lowe’s Open on Christmas Day?
As part of its “longstanding tradition,” Lowe’s is closed on Christmas Day to give employees time off to celebrate with their loved ones, according to the company. Unfortunately most other major retailers, like Target and The Home Depot, are also closed on Christmas Day.
Some pharmacy retailers, like CVS and Walgreens, are open on Christmas Day, but they have limited hours so it’s important to check your local branch to confirm hours. These stores also have limited inventory so you might not be able to find exactly what you’re looking for, but if your project can wait, Lowe’s will return to its normal hours the day after the holiday.