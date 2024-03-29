Lowe’s Easter Hours May Be Bad News for Your DIY Projects

There is good news, though: Stores will be operating during normal business hours throughout the rest of that week, so check your local Lowe’s location’s hours to see when you can stop by. The other good news? On Easter, Lowe’s is having a one-day, online-only sales event — so even though you can’t go IRL, you can save big on their website.



On March 31 only, you can get up to 40% off select houseplants, up to 40% off select garden decor, up to 60% off on select vacuums and shelving, and a ton more amazing steals online. So if you’re not celebrating Easter, you can spend the day stocking up on great deals on home improvement must-haves.