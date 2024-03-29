Lowe’s Easter Hours May Be Bad News for Your DIY Projects
Spring cleaning season means you may be adding home projects to your to-do list. After all, nothing makes you want to take on a painting project like finally decluttering your bedroom, right? And with Easter right around the corner, you may be wondering if any upcoming store closures will get in the way of your hardware store trips to stock up on supplies.
The Home Depot will be open on the holiday, but in case you don’t live near one and you’re asking yourself if Lowe’s is open on Easter we have the answer. All Lowe’s stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024 “to show appreciation to Lowe’s associates for their dedication to serving our customers,” a rep tells Apartment Therapy. “This day off will give our associates the opportunity to spend some extra time with their loved ones,” they add.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Lowe’s also closed all of its stores on Christmas and Thanksgiving last year.
There is good news, though: Stores will be operating during normal business hours throughout the rest of that week, so check your local Lowe’s location’s hours to see when you can stop by. The other good news? On Easter, Lowe’s is having a one-day, online-only sales event — so even though you can’t go IRL, you can save big on their website.
On March 31 only, you can get up to 40% off select houseplants, up to 40% off select garden decor, up to 60% off on select vacuums and shelving, and a ton more amazing steals online. So if you’re not celebrating Easter, you can spend the day stocking up on great deals on home improvement must-haves.