Lowe’s Christmas Hours Won’t Save Last-Minute Shoppers
The end of December often means lots of time for relaxing, baking, watching a classic Christmas movie, and tending to your hobbies. In case your idea of fun includes a low-effort DIY project or gardening, you might need to take a trip to a store like Lowe’s to stock up on materials.
Having a sense of what Lowe’s Christmas hours for 2023 are will prevent you from wasting time driving to the store, and you’ll avoid any chaotic lines in the parking lot.
Once you’ve made your to-do list for the holiday break, head to Lowe’s on or before December 24, because Lowe’s will be closed on Christmas Day. But don’t worry — you can get your shopping done on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas during regular business hours. You might even run into a handful of discounted holiday decorations — especially a pre-lit Christmas tree.
Similar to Costco, Walmart, and Target, large retailers will be closed on Christmas, so you’ll have to visit a CVS or Walgreens for any minor personal items that would be available at a pharmacy retailer. Don’t expect to find any gardening supplies at the stores, but you’ll easily find tape, gift cards, or bandages (that you hopefully won’t need).
Although Lowe’s is closed, you’ll still have a lot of time off to finish the DIY project that you bookmarked on TikTok — or you can gain some decorating inspiration from the design trend predictions for 2024. Happy holidays!