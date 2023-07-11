The Ingenious Organizer That Instantly Doubled My Under-Counter Bathroom Space Is on Sale for Prime Day

Luckily, I stumbled upon this genius two-tier organizer from madesmart. I’ve come across my fair share of inside-the-cabinet organizers but this one is more innovative — and requires no tools to build. Instead of an organizer that has two tiers fused together, this organizer allows you to easily slide the tiers in and out. You can even pick up and remove both bins; they can live on their own in your home without the organizer structure if you no longer need it. The best part? It’s currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day for just under $16, so there’s no better time to invest in a little organizational upgrade for your space.