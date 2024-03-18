Marshalls Is Selling Gorgeous Glass Cups, and They “Live Up to the Hype”
If you’ve gone all in on tumblers in 2024, I’ve got good news: Get to your local Marshalls ASAP because there are tons of new tumblers and trendy glass drinkware in stock, and they’re so gorgeous and adorable that you might walk out with two (or three!).
“The glass tumbler trend >>,” Lo from the Marshalls Addict Instagram account wrote in a recent caption first posted on March 11. In her video, Lo shows off a sampling of tumblers she spotted at her nearest Marshalls. Some are colorful, some feature cute designs like butterflies and smiley faces, while others are just downright groovy with wavy glass sides. There are even super-popular mushroom glassware options to pore over. Fans of Marshalls say the glassware “lives up to the hype.”
If you love the look of those wavy tumblers and can’t find any at your local Marshalls, Amazon is selling a similar set of wavy glass tumblers. You’ll be able to sip in style, only without the lid, for just $5! (If you use the Amazon coupon, you’ll get it for even less.)
Glass tumblers are a great drinkware option to keep at your desk or in your car. Most come with wooden lids that have a rubber gasket on the underside to keep the lid in place, and a matching glass or plastic reusable straw. Depending on the brand, most can be put in the dishwasher (except for the lid) and make fun, affordable gifts your friends will love using.
So if you want to stay up on the trends while they’re happening, head to Marshalls and grab a glass tumbler while there are tons to choose from. Picking your favorite will be the hardest decision you’ll have to make all week.
Buy: Maritown Ribbed Glassware with Straws, $4.99