People Are Buying This Gorgeous Kitchen Find from Marshalls in Every Color
A delicious and labor-intensive dessert deserves an equally pretty dish to display it, and you can never have too much fancy glassware in your kitchen. Even if your cabinet is already full, you’ll want to make some room for another gorgeous bowl from Marshalls.
A TikTok by @brittanyboch shows a collection of beautiful beaded trifle bowls at Marshalls in pink, green, and blue. Although the price of the bowl isn’t shown, a representative at Marshalls confirmed that glassware ranges from $14.99 to $29.99, depending on the size and amount of glasses.
Trifle bowls are a great way to display a layered dessert like fruit salad, tiramisu, or a chocolate pudding trifle, and this dish from Marshalls makes it even more Instagram-worthy.
While you’re shopping for glassware, keep an eye out for Marshalls’ beautiful set of martini glasses or ribbed glass tumblers for your seasonal drinks.
Since items at Marshalls, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx are often one of a kind, this trifle bowl might not be at your local store. But don’t worry, Amazon has the cutest glass bowl for $40 that is the “perfect size for a small gathering,” according to a customer’s review. Another shopper said that “the design is unique,” and the trifle bowl is “destined to become a part of many family traditions.”
If that bowl is too big for your ideal dessert, Amazon also has a six-piece set of trifle bowls, and it’s perfect for a tasting night with friends. “So many times my guests only want “a taste” or a “small portion” when it comes to dessert and now they can have that without it looking like there is something missing,” a reviewer wrote.
Consider this a sign to visit your local Marshalls ASAP to buy at least two of these trifle bowls!