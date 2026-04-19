“When you bring home that bunch of flowers from the bodega or the grocery store, start by opening them up,” Martha explains, recommending that you literally lay out all of the individual flowers and botanical stems on a countertop. “And then I want you to take stuff out that you don’t really like, [because] they put a lot of filler in them… We should always be sizing down.”



Reducing the actual volume of the bouquet may sound scary (why throw out half of what you just bought?!). But even if you’re left with just 50% of the actual stems, a smaller gathering of florals and fewer varieties often make bouquets look so much more expensive. Less is more, Martha says, and she’s totally right.