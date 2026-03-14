Fresh amaryllis is much hardier in that regard, and often complements many other timely spring plants and flowers in the best way (think: lilies, daffodils, and roses, another all-time favorite of Martha’s for beautiful centerpieces and more).



I’m getting ready for a refresh in my own space before the first day of spring this week — and I’ve followed in Martha’s footsteps to create a potted amaryllis moment in my own living room. Give this gorgeous plant a second thought for your home this spring; after all, why should Christmas have all the fun?