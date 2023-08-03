Where Does Martha Stewart Live?

Although you might recognize the phrase “Turkey Hill” for their sweet tea and ice cream, it’s also the name of Stewart’s infamous first home. If you’re a longtime fan of hers, you’ll probably remember the farmhouse that she purchased with her now-ex husband in Westport, Connecticut. In a blog post, she recalled the importance of her former home and its “distinctive characteristics” prior to selling it. “Turkey Hill was a dream place for my family and me for many years,” she wrote. “It taught us, it nurtured us, it fed us, and it occupied us in so many wonderful and instructive ways. I would not be who I am today without the vast knowledge I gained there, on that small bit of paradise.”