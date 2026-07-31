This New AI App Basically Puts Martha Stewart in Your Pocket 24/7
Martha Stewart has decades of experience as an entrepreneur and businesswoman, is widely known for her elegant and innovative approaches to entertaining, and has published over 100 cookbooks, just to name a few illustrious achievements. She’s basically the expert of living at home. So much so, that sometimes I wish I had Stewart in my pocket to tell me how to best host friends for dinner, pick out the best flowers at the grocery store, or clean my kitchen.
Well, now I don’t have to hope I run into her on the streets of New York anymore, because she’s venturing into the tech world with a new “home intelligence platform” that uses her time-tested knowledge to help homeowners live with more ease. It’s called Hint.
What Is the Hint App?
Hint is a new app (currently in beta and available for download for iOS users; Android users to follow) for homeowners that acts as a “personal home advisor.” Per a press release, it “combines AI, real-time data, and decades of home expertise to help homeowners stay ahead of costs, maintenance, and complex decisions.” One source of that expertise? Martha Stewart, who co-founded Hint alongside Kyle Rush, a technology leader who was formerly the CTO at Maisonette, and Yih-Han Ma, a home services expert.
When you download the app, you give it key information about your home and it helps you make sure living in it is as stress-free as possible. This ranges in utility — you could simply enter your bill information so that you get automatic alerts about bill payments and insurance rates, or you could work with the in-app AI chat platform to ask questions about home repairs or issues, and trust in the answers, knowing that it’s been trained on knowledge contributed by Martha Stewart and various “contractors, insurance adjusters, designers, [and] builders.”
How Does the Hint App Work?
The average person probably doesn’t have the expertise to predict and/or solve every issue that a homeowner might face, and this app aims to fill that knowledge gap. To do this, it uses information about your specific situation in addition to preexisting general expertise. Enter your address, and Hint creates a profile for your home and its surrounding environment using public data. Then, it guides you through the process of uploading information about your insurance, maintenance history, appliances, and even your pets.
That’s a lot of private information, so it’s good to know that a press release from Hint states that homeowners retain ownership of their home’s data (which can be deleted any time the user wishes), and notes that “personal documents are never used to train AI models.”
How the Hint App Can Help You
The philosophy behind Hint emphasizes the power of being proactive, especially when it comes to your home. Unexpected household maintenance issues can be expensive and stressful, and preventing them before they happen by being on top of everything can save you money and bring you peace of mind.
On a more tangible level, Hint can come in handy when you’re trying to figure out whether you should repair or replace an appliance, since it’ll know information about, say, your specific dishwasher model and how it’s used in your home. It can also handle practical, tedious stuff, like reminding you to renew your warranty, change your AC filter, and water your home’s foundation on a hot day. And if you’re looking to switch things up, it can even guide you through a renovation or relocation. There’s definitely a lot of potential here, and I’m curious to see it in action myself. Plus, having Stewart in my pocket is a pretty sweet deal.