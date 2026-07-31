This New AI App Basically Puts Martha Stewart in Your Pocket 24/7

On a more tangible level, Hint can come in handy when you’re trying to figure out whether you should repair or replace an appliance, since it’ll know information about, say, your specific dishwasher model and how it’s used in your home. It can also handle practical, tedious stuff, like reminding you to renew your warranty, change your AC filter, and water your home’s foundation on a hot day. And if you’re looking to switch things up, it can even guide you through a renovation or relocation. There’s definitely a lot of potential here, and I’m curious to see it in action myself. Plus, having Stewart in my pocket is a pretty sweet deal.