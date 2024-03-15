 Meghan Markle Is Launching a Lifestyle Brand and Here’s Everything We Know

On the Instagram account’s story, a video of Markle baking in a kitchen and an arrangement of white flowers plays while “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson plays in the background. Between this preview and Markle’s 2022 collab with IKEA, this lifestyle brand is undoubtedly going to reflect her exceptional taste.



