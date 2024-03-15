Meghan Markle Is Launching a Lifestyle Brand and Here’s Everything We Know
Meghan Markle just dropped a surprise business venture via Instagram, and you should definitely be excited about it.
The Duchess of Sussex launched the account on March 14, under the handle @americanrivieraorchard, and it’s already received nearly 200,000 followers. Although the nine posts only provide a preview of the brand’s logo, the Instagram bio confirms that it’s “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.” There’s also a link to the company website where you can add your email to a wait list.
So what’s hiding behind this mysterious newsletter? According to the official trademark, American Riviera Orchard may sell a multitude of home and kitchen products: cookbooks, table cutlery, dinnerware, textiles, retail goods, coffee and tea serveware, and napkin rings. As if that’s not enough, edible goods like jellies, marmalades, vegetable-based spreads, and nut butters may potentially also be available to purchase.
Before her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle was very active on The Tig, her interactive lifestyle blog, which included a variety of travel diaries, recipes, and personal reflections. Although there’s no confirmed reasoning behind the brand’s name, American Riviera probably refers to Markle’s current home in Montecito, California, which is an affluent area within Santa Barbara.
On the Instagram account’s story, a video of Markle baking in a kitchen and an arrangement of white flowers plays while “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson plays in the background. Between this preview and Markle’s 2022 collab with IKEA, this lifestyle brand is undoubtedly going to reflect her exceptional taste.
Keep an eye on American Riviera Orchard’s website and follow the official Instagram account to see what else the duchess is up to!