Meghan Markle Just Put Her Royal Spin on This Kitchen Essential

According to the brand’s website, the Trellis teapot (which retails for $98 USD) packs in a large capacity of up to 570 milliliters, making it ideal for slow mornings spent sipping on a favorite herbal or black tea. The white porcelain teapot is accented with navy-hued berry vines that swirl around its body, up the spout and handle, and even onto the lid. It’s so simple, but incredibly elegant — and can be dressed up or down on any table, depending on your needs and what you pair with it.