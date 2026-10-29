Meghan Markle Just Put Her Royal Spin on This Kitchen Essential
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has given us a glimpse into what she finds most beautiful, thanks to her buzzy lifestyle brand, As Ever. After news of her new venture drew many people’s curiosity years ago, Meghan’s offerings have slowly evolved over time. Initially shoppers could pick up expertly crafted scented candles, tea blends, delicious jams, and even craft wines. But there’s a launch into the home decor space that brings Meghan’s classic style to your kitchen table in a brand-new way, and these pieces are truly fit for royalty.
The brand has debuted its signature Trellis pattern in a classic white and blue porcelain tea set, complete with a beautiful teapot, as well as embroidered linens to match.
The Dutchess’ Teapot Is Designed for “Generous Pours”
According to the brand’s website, the Trellis teapot (which retails for $98 USD) packs in a large capacity of up to 570 milliliters, making it ideal for slow mornings spent sipping on a favorite herbal or black tea. The white porcelain teapot is accented with navy-hued berry vines that swirl around its body, up the spout and handle, and even onto the lid. It’s so simple, but incredibly elegant — and can be dressed up or down on any table, depending on your needs and what you pair with it.
The simplest option? Pair the Trellis teapot with the Trellis teacup and saucer, which sells separately for $68. It too features the blue vine motif, but the cup and saucer are anchored by matching blue rims around the cup and plate edge. Everything in this new collection looks so timeless — you’ll be able to use these pieces throughout the year no matter the occasion.
Blue and White Porcelain Is Always a Good Idea
Love the classic vibes of this royal Trellis teapot? Same! But if you can’t quite justify the price tag right now, you’re not alone. I found this similar option from August Grove at Wayfair; it has nearly an identical shape to the Trellis and features a similar blue-and-white pattern. However, the August Grove pattern is a bit more ornate (and features a butterfly!). This teapot is also a bit larger than Meghan’s; it can hold up to 40 ounces of tea. Plus, it’s both dishwasher- and microwave-safe, which makes your tea-sipping routine even more enjoyable.
Or, pick up a set for one — this Amazon find is a teapot, cup, and saucer that can be stacked in one beautiful tower of blue and white porcelain. The mini 13-ounce teapot nestles inside the eight-ounce cup, which sits on top of the matching saucer, all of which are detailed with a stunning blue floral motif and coordinating gold accents.
Investing in a Tea Set Is a Must This Winter
As the temps get cooler, I’m for one ready to fully launch into tea season. I’ll be picking up a set for one, but even when its not in use I feel like the dining essential acts as functional decor. It’s the perfect accessory to make your afternoon tea time feel a bit more special.
Whether you pick up the As Ever Trellis tea set or use it as inspiration for a more budget-friendly tea time upgrade, you’ll be feeling a bit more royal after every sip. Pinkies up!