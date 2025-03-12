I Tried the “5-Second” Rule, and It Changed My Mornings for Good
I thrive on routines, which I can partly credit to my Virgo rising placement. So when I came across countless TikToks of people claiming that Mel Robbins’ morning routine transformed their mornings and lives, it wasn’t surprising that I wanted to learn more. I spent a full week following the steps, and I can honestly say it has made a huge difference in my mornings. But the one thing that really stuck with me was step one: the 5-second rule.
What Is Mel Robbins’ 5-Second Rule?
Mel Robbins’ 5-second rule is a simple-yet-effective method designed to help you get out of bed when your alarm rings. As soon as your alarm goes off, you count down from “5-4-3-2-1” to prompt yourself into action. This brief countdown provides a quick mental push, which makes it easier to get out of bed and start your day.
How the 5-Second Rule Changed My Morning Routine
I’ll admit I was a bit hesitant to try the 5-second rule because I like to “hurkle durkle” before getting out of bed. However, this year I made a commitment to challenge myself in ways that would help me grow. So I decided to give it a try. And after sticking with the routine for a week, I can confidently say the 5-second rule has completely transformed my mornings — for the better.
I noticed two significant changes. First, I began waking up earlier; 7 a.m. has become my new norm, even on weekends. Second, my mornings have become much easier. Now when I wake up, I can smoothly ease out of bed and start my day with less resistance. On the first day of implementing the routine, I struggled to get out of bed and even needed to count down from 10 to give myself a little extra wiggle room. However, over time, the 5-second countdown became easier to follow.
Because the method wasn’t always easy to follow, I asked Dr. Jade Wu, PhD, DBSM, Mattress Firm sleep advisor, why the method works for some people and not others. She explained that some people are already close to waking up when their alarm goes off, while others struggle due to insufficient sleep or their circadian rhythm isn’t aligned to their wake-up schedules.
“For these people, it’s not that I recommend against it — it’s just that the 5-4-3-2-1 method is not going to be too effective. However, if you’re already pretty much ready to get up, if you’re awake and just need that one thing to tip the scales and get you over the hump, it can be effective,” she says.
How Getting Sunlight Exposure in the Mornings Can Help
As someone who values sleep and doesn’t consider myself to be a morning person, this simple practice has made a huge difference. If you can relate to the struggle, don’t worry — Dr. Wu has other tips that may help you ease out of bed in the morning.
“I would recommend getting light exposure in the morning, even before you wake up,” she says. “Whether that’s keeping your blinds open so the sunlight shines in your face or using a sunrise alarm clock, it can make a big difference. Even when our eyes are closed and we’re still sleeping, about 10% of the light in the environment can penetrate our eyelids.”
These simple tricks will make a huge difference in your morning. She added, “Even if you’re still sleeping, your brain is receiving signals from the environment that it’s almost time to wake up, and it starts the process of increasing your alertness. By the time your alarm clock really goes off, you will feel more ready to get up and go.” If you’re up for the challenge, I recommend giving Mel Robbins’ morning routine a try. Just remember to be patient and practice consistency to truly experience the benefits of the 5-second rule. Ultimately, whether it’s the 5-second rule or getting sunlight exposure, finding what works for you can make all the difference in starting your day off right.