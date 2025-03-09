I Thought I Had Perfected My Nighttime Routine — Then I Had a Sleep Expert Grade It

Anyone who knows me, knows that sleep is one of my favorite things to do — I love feeling rested. After all, who doesn’t love a nap? When I can’t fall asleep or wake up in the middle of the night, I notice how quickly it affects everything from my day to my mood. And that just shows you how important sleep is for the human body. According to the National Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults in the U.S. report sleeping less than seven hours per night on average, which is slightly less than the recommended seven to eight hours.