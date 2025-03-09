I Thought I Had Perfected My Nighttime Routine — Then I Had a Sleep Expert Grade It
Anyone who knows me, knows that sleep is one of my favorite things to do — I love feeling rested. After all, who doesn’t love a nap? When I can’t fall asleep or wake up in the middle of the night, I notice how quickly it affects everything from my day to my mood. And that just shows you how important sleep is for the human body. According to the National Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults in the U.S. report sleeping less than seven hours per night on average, which is slightly less than the recommended seven to eight hours.
Since sleep is a crucial factor in maintaining your physical and mental health, I’ve been committed to perfecting my nighttime routine. I started the year off completing Mel Robbins’ six-step morning routine, so I was inspired to level up my nighttime routine as well.
My nighttime routine is fairly consistent. By 8 p.m. on weeknights, I’m brushing my teeth and doing my skincare routine. By 9 p.m., I journal, and I’m in bed, sound asleep, by 9:30 or 10 p.m. On weekends, it fluctuates depending on my plans, but if I have none, I maintain my weekday routine.
But there’s always room for improvement, especially because I still manage to experience sleep issues even with my routine. I decided to document my nighttime and sleep routine to track my habits, identify any patterns, and determine if I need to make any changes and send it to Dr. Jade Wu, PhD, DBSM, Mattress Firm sleep advisor, to find out what I can improve. Read on for supersmart tips for getting better sleep..
Brain dumping before may be the answer to a great night’s sleep.
After looking at my nighttime routine, Dr. Wu shared that I could benefit from a “brain dump” before bed. “A helpful step is to take 15 minutes or so to close out the day — write down a to-do list, jot down any lingering thoughts or anxieties, or simply reflect,” says Dr. Wu. Bedtime is the first chance people usually get to process everything from the day, Dr. Wu adds, and writing it down helps calm that mental chatter. My mind does race at night, even after journaling, so this could be a great way to help me offload my thoughts and prepare for rest.
Avoid doing tasks right before bed.
A nightly brain dump can also help relieve the pressure of getting things done right away that you can put off until the morning. “The biggest mistake people make is trying to transition from work mode to sleep mode too quickly,” Dr. Wu says of her years working with clients. “People often check emails or make last-minute purchases right before bed, which prevents the body from winding down. It’s important to set time aside for self-care and to focus on unwinding rather than using your bedtime as a catch-up period.”
While I don’t usually check things off of my to-do list before I go to sleep, this is great advice for anyone who finds they’re getting around to important tasks before bed.
Human connection can make a difference in your nighttime routine.
While Dr. Wu praised my nighttime routine, she recommended one adjustment: I could text or call friends or family members before bed to have that human connection.
“For people who share their home with spouses or pets, taking time for a warm cuddle or a few moments of connection is great for winding down,” Dr. Wu says. Humans are social creatures, she adds, and people relax when they’re connected with other humans. If you don’t have a partner at home, reach out to a close friend or family member before bed — even a quick text or phone call can have a positive impact on your sleep.
If you wake up needing to go to the bathroom, don’t hold it in.
When I tracked my sleep, I noticed that I woke up every night at 3 a.m. with the urge to use the restroom. I’ve seen many TikToks with different causes of this, so I wanted to get to the bottom of it.
Thankfully, Dr. Wu shared there’s not much to worry about. “Humans naturally wake up during the night, especially healthy sleepers,” she says. “When your bladder fills, your body may register it during one of those natural wake-ups. It’s not the bladder waking you up; it’s just your body’s way of responding.”
So, if you’re like me and you wake up to use the restroom, there’s no need to worry — but Dr. Wu recommends getting up and going to the bathroom rather than holding it.
Choose the sleep position that’s the most comfortable for you.
I’ve tried out various sleep positions over the years. When I sleep on my stomach, I get sleep paralysis, and sleeping on my side is uncomfortable, so I finally found that sleeping on my stomach works best for me, even though I’ve read so many things about how this sleeping position may not be the best.
Once again, Dr. Wu provided some relief. “Whatever is most comfortable to you is the best,” she shares, but adds that the extra pressure on your chest may negatively impact your airway, especially if you’re already prone to snoring or have risk factors for sleep apnea, so keep that in mind if you have those sleep issues.
She also recommends you test out a few pillows and mattresses and consult a mattress expert to see if different levels of firmness and support can make a difference in your preferred sleep position.
Keep your nighttime routine consistent.
A consistent nighttime makes a difference in your sleep quality because of two reasons, Dr. Wu says.
First, a routine helps signal your body that sleep is coming. Completing the same steps every night allows your body to recognize the signals to prepare for rest and help you transition from a wakeful state to a more sleepy mode.
For instance, when you’re flossing, your body is already starting to prepare for bed. “Your body temperature is already dropping throughout the day,” Dr. Wu says. “By doing the nighttime routine, you’re moving the process along.”
Dr. Wu’s second reason on why a nighttime routine is important is simple: It helps signal your body sleep is on the way. When you’re completing your routine, your body goes, “Hey, I know what this routine is about. It means sleep is coming,” Dr. Wu says. And in return the routine will help your body fall asleep, which will allow you to have good-quality sleep.
Treat sleep like your best friend.
Dr. Wu lives by a powerful metaphor: Think of sleep as a friend. “When you spend time with your friends, you give them your full attention — you don’t multitask. Sleep deserves the same respect. You should prioritize your relationship with sleep, making time for it without distractions,” she says.
While gadgets and apps can be helpful, Dr. Wu always recommends going back to the basics. A calm, comfortable sleep environment is the important thing. “Since you spend a third of your life in bed, it’s essential that your environment suits your needs and feels inviting. A personalized, comfortable space will help you get the quality rest you deserve,” she says.
Dr. Wu’s expert advice reinforces the importance of a well-thought-out nighttime routine and the role of comfort and quality sleep, and I plan on implementing her tips to get better sleep more consistently. With these small tweaks, you can also enhance your rest and truly prioritize your relationship with sleep.