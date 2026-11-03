Michaels’ Whimsical $10 Lamp Is a Dollhouse for Grown-Ups (See Why!)
Nothing says holiday cheer quite like a whimsical decorative cottage. Celebrating with festive miniature villages has long been a beloved holiday tradition — my mom has one, and setting it up each holiday season was always such a treasured family memory for me. And I’ve loved seeing these classic collectors’ items make a major comeback in recent years, with the iconic Lenox spice villages taking over TikTok.
As tiny as they may be, these collectors’ items can get expensive. But if you are hoping to get the look for less this holiday season then you’re in luck. This year, craft superstore Michaels has released its own collection of quaint holiday homes. But instead of porcelain or ceramic, these pieces are made of something much more budget-friendly.
Add Some Whimsy to Your Winter Decor with Paper Cottages
That’s right — Michaels has released the most adorable paper holiday village collection. In recent years, the craft store’s paintable wooden holiday cottages went viral on social media. Although not quite as easily customizable, this latest collection also comes ready-made. Available in a variety of cutesy floral patterns, this new paper collection is a crafty cottagecore dream. But don’t worry — the pieces’ windows still light up, and these quaint little cottages are a lot sturdier than they may seem.
Miniatures made by brands like Lemax and Department 56 are famous for their gorgeous and highly detailed ceramic and porcelain collections — and yes, these heirloom-quality pieces are sure to last for generations. But Michaels’ paper beauties are perfect in a pinch. At around 8” tall and for just $10 each, you could build an entire paper village this year for less than the cost of one porcelain piece.
Michaels Is Selling an Adorable Cottagecore Advent Calendar, Too
Not only has Michaels expanded its holiday decor collections with its ditsy floral village this year, but the brand also dropped a cutesy cottagecore Advent calendar for shoppers. Decked out in pastels, it’s a gorgeous piece; each window features a little vignette illustrating different animals celebrating the season. It’s perfect for kids — and for any adult looking to add a bit of childlike wonder to their celebrations. At $50, this wooden calendar is a perfect investment for any family looking to create a sense of awe this holiday season.
In my family, setting up the Christmas village and opening Advent calendars were two of my all-time favorite holiday traditions. Pieces like Michaels’ latest additions make beautiful moments so much more accessible, which I love! It’s heirloom-style decor without the heirloom price tag. Taking a moment to celebrate the season with a touch of whimsy is exactly what Michaels’ “Kitchsmas” collection is all about. Check out the rest of the collection online or in stores, and celebrate the festive season in style.