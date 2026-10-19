Lenox’s Coveted Halloween Decor Is Restocked — Including Rare Light-Up Ceramics

As I’m gearing up to start planning my annual girls’ scary movie marathon for Halloween, I was shocked to discover that Lenox’s full collector’s set (and individual ceramics, too!) has made its way onto Amazon. I’m already eyeing individual houses to add to my tablescape for my big night in — and others can create their own haunted neighborhood from scratch without having to buy the full set, either. And you’ll get free, fast shipping — just in time for Halloween! The only catch? You’ve got to grab your favorites before they sell out yet again.