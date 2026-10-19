Lenox’s Coveted Halloween Decor Is Restocked — Including Rare Light-Up Ceramics
If there’s one thing I know about bona fide Lenox collectors, it’s that they simply will never have enough of the brand’s signature Spice Village decor. When Lenox unveiled a Halloween-inspired version of its viral collection earlier this summer, I wasn’t surprised that the drop sent true Spice Village collectors into a total frenzy. The six-piece offering reimagined the iconic mini ceramic houses in a delightfully spooky manner: Haunted windows, gothic fences, spiderwebs, and other sickly sweet details took over the brand’s ceramic features. To absolutely no one’s surprise, it became a coveted find for both Halloween enthusiasts and longtime Lenox collectors (and wannabe collectors like me!).
As I’m gearing up to start planning my annual girls’ scary movie marathon for Halloween, I was shocked to discover that Lenox’s full collector’s set (and individual ceramics, too!) has made its way onto Amazon. I’m already eyeing individual houses to add to my tablescape for my big night in — and others can create their own haunted neighborhood from scratch without having to buy the full set, either. And you’ll get free, fast shipping — just in time for Halloween! The only catch? You’ve got to grab your favorites before they sell out yet again.
These Rare Ceramic Lenox Halloween Pieces Light Up at Night
Lenox’s Halloween offerings don’t stop at this year’s viral addition to the Spice Village, either. The brand also created a handful of larger, light-up porcelain decorations (also available through Amazon!) that are perfect for creating a spooky tabletop display without committing to an entire collection. Take this vintage-inspired Halloween Light-Up House, for example — it’s a 9.25-inch-tall haunted house that brings a touch of Halloween charm to a mantel, entryway console, or a festive party table.
Then there’s the Treasured Traditions Black Light-Up Tree, a 10.75-inch-tall porcelain Christmas-inspired design with a glossy black finish and festive orange and purple lights. Both pieces have that nostalgic, collectible quality Lenox is known for — but unlike their Spice Village houses, they’re substantial enough to make a statement all on their own. Better yet, mix them in with chic pumpkins, candles, or other accents for a vignette that feels thoughtfully curated.
They’re Perfect for Trick-or-Treating Guests, Too
My favorite part about these singular Lenox ceramic pieces is that they’ll totally light up a porch, stoop, or veranda on Halloween for trick-or-treating festivities. Arranging a few of Lenox’s light-up ceramic houses alongside pumpkins, faux cobwebs, or your favorite outdoor skeletons only create more ambiance — their illuminated windows create an enchanting miniature detail for trick-or-treaters to admire as they approach your front door. It’ll even have parents and other adults admiring your handiwork, too.
Of course, there’s a reason collectors are so enthusiastic about Lenox in the first place. The original Spice Village debuted in 1989 and has become a sought-after collectible, thanks to its whimsical designs and impressive craftsmanship. Some vintage pieces have survived decades while still looking nearly new, which speaks to the quality that longtime fans appreciate. So I’m sure these whimsical Halloween ceramics will also last many seasons to come — a charming detail that will remain as timeless as candy bowls and jack-o’-lanterns are every single year.